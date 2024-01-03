en English
Denmark

DTU Announces Professorship in Digital Fabrication in Construction

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST


The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) is stepping into the future of construction, announcing an open position for a Professor in Digital Fabrication in Construction within the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering. The new role will be tied to the Section for Digital Building Technologies, a division with a drive for research, innovation, and education across architecture, engineering, construction, and facility management industries.

Diverse Role in the Department

The department, hosting a scientific staff of nearly 15 and an equal number of PhD students, looks forward to welcoming a new professor whose research will span a broad spectrum of topics within digital fabrication in construction. The focus will be on theoretical, modeling, and experimental aspects of advanced fabrication processes, underlining the complexity and breadth of the role.

Collaborative Research and Teaching

Expected to spearhead research activities in the department, the successful candidate will also be required to work collaboratively across different disciplines and with industry partners to generate fresh research projects. The development of industry ties and international collaboration are viewed as crucial expectations for the role. The professor will also be involved in teaching across multiple levels, from undergraduate to PhD, aligning with DTU’s ambition of providing Europe’s best engineering education.

Expectations and Requirements

Applicants must be fluent in either Danish or English, with the expectation to master both eventually. The ideal candidate should have international recognition in the field, substantial teaching experience, and a proven track record in relevant research areas. DTU offers a work environment that values research and education at the highest international level, and the new professor will be expected to contribute to this dynamic setting.

Selection Process and Appointment Terms

The selection process will take into account the candidate’s expertise, international recognition, teaching experience, and ability to conduct interdisciplinary research. The appointment terms will follow the collective agreement with the Danish Confederation of Professional Associations, and the salary will be negotiated accordingly. Interested candidates are advised to reach out to Head of Department Hans Nørgaard Hansen for more information, with applications closing on 4 February 2024.

Denmark Education Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Denmark

