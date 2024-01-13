DSV Seeks Experienced Information Architect for their Global IT Unit

Global transport and logistics giant, DSV, is on the hunt for an experienced Information Architect. The new addition will join their Architecture Governance team, taking the helm of continuous improvement processes linked to the recently introduced Horizzon EA Tool. This role will also lend a hand in shaping the information architecture for DSV’s rapidly expanding organization.

The Role and Responsibilities

The Information Architect will shoulder the responsibility of overseeing information-related modifications to the system portfolio and ensuring compliance with enterprise architecture publications. Collaboration will be a crucial part of the job, requiring the architect to work hand-in-hand with colleagues strewn across DSV’s IT organization.

Location and Reporting

The position is open in three locations: Hedehusene, near Copenhagen, Warsaw, and Johannesburg. The chosen candidate will report directly to the global head of Architecture Governance, signifying the significance of this role within the organization.

Qualifications and Application

A successful candidate will possess solid administration skills, a mindset bent on continuous improvement, and comfort with networking, leading, and decision-making. DSV’s Global IT unit, which the Information Architect will be part of, shoulders the responsibility for IT management and provides support to over 2,000 employees worldwide. The deadline for applications is February 2nd, 2024. Interested candidates can reach out to hiring manager Bo Elgaard for further information.

DSV is a global enterprise that values innovation, inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability. With a workforce of over 75,000 employees spread across more than 80 countries, DSV is an embodiment of global collaboration and unity.