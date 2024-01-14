Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down

In a historic shift, Denmark witnessed the abdication of Queen Margrethe II on Sunday, marking the first such event in the nation’s history in nearly nine centuries. The royal transition occurred at the stately Christiansborg Palace, nestled within the heart of Copenhagen, where Queen Margrethe II relinquished her throne at 2 p.m.

Subsequently, her son ascended to the throne as King Frederik X, a formal announcement of which was made by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen from the palace balcony, one hour post the signing of the abdication document.

The Abdication and Royal Succession

At 83 years old, Queen Margrethe II scripted history by becoming the first Danish monarch to voluntarily abdicate the throne since 1146. Her decision to abdicate, attributed to health issues, led to the immediate ascension of her son, Frederik X, to the throne. Consequently, her 18-year-old grandson, Christian, now stands as Denmark’s crown prince and heir apparent. This royal shuffle has left Denmark with two queens as Margrethe retains her title, while Frederik’s wife ascends to the status of Queen Mary.

A Historic Day in Copenhagen

The abdication ceremony, broadcast live on television, was marked by public gatherings and ceremonial parades in Copenhagen. A massive crowd, estimated at over 100,000, thronged the streets, reflecting the high approval ratings of the Danish monarchy. However, the day also saw protests from the anti-monarchy group Republik Nu, who unveiled a protest banner during the proclamation of the new king.

Public Reaction and Future Prospects

As the news of the abdication spread, reactions poured in from across Denmark and beyond. Many Australians travelled to Copenhagen to witness the historic event, given the new Queen Mary’s Australian origins. A survey revealed that a majority of Danes were confident in Frederik’s preparedness to assume the throne. The new king and queen now step into their roles at a crucial juncture, tasked with carrying forward the legacy of a monarchy that has stood the test of time.