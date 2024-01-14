en English
Denmark

Denmark Ushers in a New Era as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, King Frederik X Ascends the Throne

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Denmark heralded a new era in its royal history on Sunday, as Queen Margrethe II abdicated her throne, passing the scepter to her son, King Frederik X. The significant event, marking the first voluntary abdication in nearly 900 years, took place at the Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, amidst a sea of onlookers, estimated to exceed 100,000.

A Historic Day for Denmark

The Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, proclaimed Frederik X as king, following Queen Margrethe II’s formal signing of her abdication. The transition of power was a poignant moment, not just for the royal family, but for the entire nation. An emotional King Frederik X, visibly moved by the ceremony, was seen wiping away a tear as the proclamation was announced three times, in accordance with tradition.

Queen Margrethe II’s decision to step down was initially announced on New Year’s Eve, attributed to health concerns after undergoing major back surgery the previous year. Her abdication, however, was met with overwhelming support from the Danish populace, evident in the vast crowds that turned out to witness this historic moment.

The New Monarch and His Consort

Frederik X’s ascension to the throne brings with it new figures to the royal forefront. His Australian-born wife, Mary, now becomes Queen Mary, marking her as the first commoner to ascend to such a position in Denmark. Their eldest son, Christian, steps into his new role as crown prince and heir to the throne, further signaling a new era in Danish royalty.

King Frederik X, who has been crown prince since he was three, is expected to infuse his reign with his unique style. Known for his advocacy for environmental causes, the new king is likely to take on increasing responsibilities and champion the issues close to his heart.

The Celebration and Beyond

The day was marked with widespread celebrations across Denmark, and well-wishes poured in from royals across Europe and Australians celebrating one of their own becoming queen. As King Frederik X begins his reign, his first speech echoed his hope to be a unifying king of tomorrow.

While the day’s event was largely celebratory, some protests were anticipated, reflecting the diversity of public opinion. However, according to polls, the Danish monarchy continues to enjoy high approval ratings, signalling a promising start to King Frederik X’s reign.

0
Denmark Europe History
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

