en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Danish Royals Maintain High Popularity, Queen Mary Edges Ahead of King Frederik

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Danish Royals Maintain High Popularity, Queen Mary Edges Ahead of King Frederik

In Denmark, a recent opinion poll has shed light on the enduring popularity of the nation’s royalty. The Danish people continue to hold their royal family in high regard, with Mary, the wife of King Frederik, enjoying a slightly higher favorability rating than her husband. The results of this poll offer a snapshot of the public perception of the Danish royals, reflecting their continued support among the citizens.

A Love Story that Resonates

Mary and Frederik’s love story has resonated deeply with the Danish populace. They first crossed paths in a Sydney pub during the Olympic Games – a meeting that would spark a relationship leading to marriage. This romantic narrative has been a subject of much interest and affection among the Danes, contributing significantly to their favorable perception of the royal couple.

More than Just Royalty

But the popularity of the Danish royals extends beyond their personal narratives. Their social outreach work, commitment to public service, and their efforts to relate to the everyday lives of the Danish citizens have also played a role in their high approval ratings. Despite recent rumors about their relationship, the Danish people continue to hold Queen Mary and King Frederik in high regard.

The Continual Royal Support

The results of this poll underscore the continual support and interest that the Danish royal family commands amongst its citizens. More than a reflection of their personal popularity, it is a testament to the enduring respect and affection the Danish people hold for their monarchy. This polling result is a testament to the deep-rooted popularity of the Danish royals, demonstrating their continued relevance in Danish society.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
15 mins ago
The Playboy Prince Turned King: King Frederik's Image Evolution Post Marriage
King Frederik of Denmark, succeeding his mother Queen Margrethe, has seen wholesome changes in his image post his marriage to Australian-born Queen Mary. This transformation from a ‘party prince’ to a more mature royal figure has been a topic of interest for royal observers. Jesper Steinmetz, TV2 Denmark’s Europe Correspondent, in a conversation with Sky
The Playboy Prince Turned King: King Frederik's Image Evolution Post Marriage
King Frederik X: A New Reign Begins in Denmark
3 hours ago
King Frederik X: A New Reign Begins in Denmark
The Rise in Popularity of Danish Royals: A Tale of Royal Romance
5 hours ago
The Rise in Popularity of Danish Royals: A Tale of Royal Romance
Saxo Bank Unveils Significant Pricing Overhaul: A Strategic Move for Future Growth
2 hours ago
Saxo Bank Unveils Significant Pricing Overhaul: A Strategic Move for Future Growth
Alm. Brand A/S Advances Share Buy-Back Program: Holds 0.21% of Total Shares
2 hours ago
Alm. Brand A/S Advances Share Buy-Back Program: Holds 0.21% of Total Shares
Ringkjobjing Landbobank Initiates Share Buy-Back Program
2 hours ago
Ringkjobjing Landbobank Initiates Share Buy-Back Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
10 seconds
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
13 seconds
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
3 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
3 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
4 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
6 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
7 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
7 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
8 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
15 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app