Denmark

Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation

As the Danish royal family prepares for the historic coronation of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, a shadow looms over the upcoming festivities. The potential absence of Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, children of Prince Joachim, from the ceremony has highlighted a public split within the family. This rift originates from a decision made by Queen Margrethe in January 2023, stripping Prince Joachim’s children of their royal titles as part of a modernization and streamlining effort of the monarchy.

Prince Joachim’s Dissatisfaction

Prince Joachim expressed his displeasure over this decision, viewing it as a mistreatment of his children by the Queen. Despite the simmering tensions, Prince Joachim has confirmed his attendance at his brother’s coronation ceremony. His children, however, will not be present due to their school commitments, according to a statement from the royal media office.

The Family’s Relocation and New Life

Following the turmoil, Prince Joachim and his family relocated to Washington D.C., where he assumed a position in the American defense industry. The family’s move and the children’s detachment from their royal titles suggest a significant shift in the family dynamics.

A Visible Split Within the Royal Family

Royal commentator Russell Myers broached the topic of the visible split within the royal family on Sky News Australia. He proposed that the absence of the grandchildren at the coronation is a sign of deeper divisions. The upcoming coronation, in contrast to Queen Margrethe’s 52-year reign, may be overshadowed by this ongoing family feud.

Denmark
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

