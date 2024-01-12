en English
Denmark

Crown Princess Mary’s Special Birthday Gown Makes Public Debut at New Year’s Gala

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark made a stunning appearance at the New Year’s gala on January 1, 2023, at Amalienborg Palace. The royal lady was seen donning a special icy blue gown, a creation of renowned Danish designer Lasse Spangelberg. This unique piece of fashion was not a new creation for the gala but held a significant sentimental value being originally intended for her 50th birthday celebration back in February 2022.

An Heirloom Adorned in Rubies and Diamonds

The gown was complemented with a historic Danish ruby and diamond jewelry set, adding a touch of regality to the overall look. However, the story behind the gown’s creation and its eventual public debut is what makes it all the more special. The gown was first revealed to the public eye in the official portraits marking the Crown Princess’s birthday.

A Birthday Celebration Halted by the Pandemic

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the planned birthday party at the palace. The magnificent gown, which was to be the highlight of the event, could not be showcased at a red-carpet event as initially intended. This unforeseen turn of events left the special creation without a public platform for its debut.

The New Year’s Gala: A Stage for the Grand Debut

However, the icy-blue gown did not remain closeted for long. Crown Princess Mary selected this particular gown for its public debut at the New Year’s gala. The choice of the event was apt, not only because of its royal significance but also because it presented an opportunity to finally showcase the gown that was initially designed for a milestone event in the Princess’s life. The gown’s showcase at the gala, therefore, became a symbolic celebration of the birthday that could not be celebrated in all its grandeur due to the global health crisis.

Denmark Fashion
Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

