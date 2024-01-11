Crown Prince Frederik’s Reluctant Ascent to Danish Throne: A New Era Begins

In a few days, Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik is on the cusp of ascending the throne, a position he has reportedly been reluctant to assume, according to inside sources within the royal circles. This long-anticipated royal transition has sparked renewed interest in Frederik’s personal journey, his complex familial relationships, and the formidable support from his wife, Crown Princess Mary.

Behind the Crown

Renowned Danish royal expert, Trine Villemann, paints a vivid picture of Frederik’s challenging upbringing under the shadow of his domineering father, Prince Henrik. Frederik was often seen seeking solace in the company of his nannies, confiding his trepidation about wearing the crown. The narrative mirrors the early life of England’s King Charles III, who also had a strict upbringing marked by a distant maternal figure.

A Beacon of Support

In the midst of his internal struggle, Frederik’s saving grace appears to be his wife, Mary, who is prepared and enthusiastic about her royal responsibilities. Mary is on the brink of making history as the first Australian woman to lead a European royal family, a milestone that follows the abdication of Queen Margrethe on New Year’s Eve. This significant event, however, is expected to be a relatively low-key affair, especially when compared to the global attention that King Charles’ coronation commanded in May 2023.

A New Era Dawns

The Danish royal family welcomes a new era as Mary’s elder sister, Jane Stephens, journeys from Tasmania to Copenhagen to witness her sister’s historical ascension – the first Danish consort in over fifty years. Despite his initial reservations, Villemann is confident that Frederik will grow into his role, buoyed by the palpable excitement of the Danish populace and the steadfast support from Mary. With approval ratings for Princess Mary higher than Frederik, and over 80% of the Danish people rallying behind their new King and Queen, the stage is set for a reign fueled by public support and unity.