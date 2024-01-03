en English
Bangladesh

Chittagong Port Authority and APM Terminals to Embark on PPP for Laldia Container Terminal

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Chittagong Port Authority and APM Terminals to Embark on PPP for Laldia Container Terminal

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and APM Terminals, a part of the Maersk Group, have announced their intention to negotiate a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for the development of the Laldia Container Terminal in Bangladesh. This potential collaboration is a result of a Government-to-Government (G2G) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Denmark. The proposed project, estimated to cost between $300-$400 million, is designed to address the escalating demand for container handling services in the region.

Setting New Benchmarks in Port Operations

The Laldia Container Terminal project, discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Chairman of the Maersk Group, aims to set new standards of efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation in port operations. APM Terminals has accepted the project under the G2G PPP model, indicating a significant step towards the transformation of Bangladesh’s port infrastructure.

Reaping Multifaceted Benefits

Beyond its immediate operational impact, the proposed terminal is anticipated to generate substantial employment opportunities and introduce smart port practices in Bangladesh. The partnership between the CPA and APM Terminals is expected to bring about transformative changes in the maritime sector, enhancing container handling efficiency while reducing carbon emissions.

Fostering Economic Growth and Competition

Aligned with Bangladesh’s 2017 PPP policy, the development of the Laldia Container Terminal is set to strengthen the country’s economic growth. The project also aims to foster competition among ports, further boosting efficiency and services. The implications of this partnership were outlined during the first G2G PPP Platform meeting, attended by officials from both countries, including Ambassador Christian Brix Moller representing Denmark and Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman, Secretary and CEO of the PPP Authority, representing Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Business Denmark
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

