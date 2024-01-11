Cessatech A/S Sets Exercise Price for Series TO2 Warrants at DKK 4.71

Danish pharmaceutical company, Cessatech A/S, has revealed the exercise price for its series TO2 warrants as DKK 4.71. The exercise period for these warrants will commence on January 12, 2024, and conclude on January 26, 2024. It is essential to note that the company had previously released 3,667,485 warrants during a rights issue in the third quarter of 2022, joined by an additional 170,625 warrants to guarantors of the issue.

Determining the Exercise Price

The exercise price was calculated based on 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the company’s shares on the Spotlight Stock Market. This follows the announcement of the 0205 study data, with a minimum of DKK 2.00 and a maximum of DKK 6.00. Given that the volume-weighted average price stood at DKK 6.73, the exercise price was fixed at DKK 4.71.

Potential Capital Raise and Risk of Expiry

If all the warrants are exercised, Cessatech anticipates raising approximately DKK 18.1 million before issuing costs. Nonetheless, if the warrants are not exercised or sold by January 26, 2024, they will expire without value, leading to potential losses for the holders.

Advisors for the Warrant Exercise

Translution Capital is acting as the financial advisor for the warrant exercise, with Nordic Issuing performing as the issuing agent and Elmann Law Firm offering legal advice. Cessatech is a company that is primarily focused on developing medicines for the treatment of pediatric acute pain, with a lead asset, CT001, which is a nasal spray analgesic designed for children.