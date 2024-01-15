en English
Denmark

Better Energy and Andel to Build 15 Solar Energy Parks in Denmark

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Renewable energy companies, Better Energy and Andel, have announced a joint partnership to construct 15 solar and storage-based energy parks in Denmark. The phased construction of these parks is set to extend through 2028, with each partner owning a 50% stake in the portfolio. Better Energy will be responsible for the development, construction, and technical operations of the parks.

First Phase of the Project

The first phase of the project includes the construction of four parks in the Danish municipalities of Sor, Vordingborg, Guldborgsund, and Nstved. Production from these parks is set to begin in the upcoming year or the following one. Collectively, these four parks are expected to generate about 750 MWp, which is sufficient to power around 490,000 Danish households annually.

Complete Project Overview

If fully realized, the 15-park project will have a capacity of approximately 2 GWp, catering to the energy needs of about 1.3 million Danes per year. In addition to generating solar power, the initiative also includes plans for energy storage as well as nature and biodiversity enhancements within the parks.

Leadership Insights

Rasmus Lildholdt Kjr, CEO of Better Energy, stated that this partnership represents a significant stride toward Denmark’s green transition. He emphasized the urgency of such initiatives in the current environmental scenario. Jesper Hjulmand, CEO of Andel, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the project’s alignment with Denmark’s expansion goals for renewable energy as well as Andel’s own goal to produce 10 TWh of renewable energy by 2035. Both CEOs emphasized the importance of local community engagement and the integration of climate and nature considerations in the development of these energy parks.

Denmark Energy
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

