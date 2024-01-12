Backbase and Danske Bank Announce Agreement to Enhance Digital Banking Experience

In a significant move that promises to redefine the future of banking, global Engagement Banking leader, Backbase, and Nordic bank giant, Danske Bank, have announced a strategic collaboration. The agreement entails Backbase providing Danske Bank with its state-of-the-art Engagement Banking Platform with the aim of modernizing the bank’s digital channels and enhancing the digital customer experience.

Danske Bank’s Digital Transformation Journey

This partnership marks a crucial step in Danske Bank’s ambition to provide customers with a superior digital experience, aligning with its Forward ’28 strategy. The strategy is focused on delivering innovative solutions across web, mobile apps, and adviser tools. The agreement with Backbase will see Danske Bank integrating analytics, process automation, human assist services, customer data, and AI to tailor its approach for modern digital channels.

Revolutionizing Customer Experience

With Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, Danske Bank is set to offer an improved digital customer experience. The platform promises to modernize and simplify Danske Bank’s IT landscape, establishing a customer-centric approach, consolidating data, and enhancing flexibility. A key aspect of this collaboration is to introduce improvements at a faster pace, offering insights, proactivity, and easy access to assistance and advice for customers.

Implications for the Banking Industry

This agreement, part of Danske Bank’s Forward ’28 strategy, underscores Backbase’s commitment to re-architecting banking around the customer. With over 120 financial institutions worldwide already using its platform, Backbase continues to position itself as a leader in the digital transformation of banking. The platform is designed to integrate with existing core banking systems and includes pre-integrated fintech solutions, promising to revolutionize the banking industry by providing the agility needed to quickly adapt to market changes.