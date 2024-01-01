en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Australian-born Princess Mary to Become Queen of Denmark

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Australian-born Princess Mary to Become Queen of Denmark

In a historic moment for Denmark’s monarchy, Crown Princess Mary, originally from Australia, is slated to become Queen following the forthcoming abdication of Queen Margrethe II. The royal transition, scheduled for January 14, marks an unprecedented event in Danish royal history, bringing to the forefront a non-native born princess as queen and affirming the nation’s progressive royal lineage.

A Royal Transition

Queen Margrethe II’s unexpected decision to abdicate paves the way for Crown Prince Frederik to ascend as King, and consequently, for Princess Mary to assume the role of Queen. This royal succession will make Mary the first Australian-born monarch, a significant milestone not only for Australia but also for the global monarchy.

Unwavering Unity Amidst Rumours

The royal couple recently took a discreet holiday to Australia and New Zealand, presenting a united front despite swirling rumours of an alleged affair. Their low-key visit to the Southern Hemisphere was marked by personal moments, as they spent quality time with family and friends away from public scrutiny. Displaying resilience, the couple has continued their royal engagements and celebrated Christmas together, undeterred by the allegations.

Preparing for Queenhood

As Crown Princess Mary readies to step into the esteemed role of Queen, she carries with her the teachings and guidance imparted by Queen Margrethe. Expected to continue championing charitable causes through her foundation, Mary’s reign is anticipated to be characterized by philanthropy. Her interest in various causes, coupled with the support of a dedicated entourage, promises a reign of compassion and commitment.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication

By Wojciech Zylm

Abdication Announcement: Queen Margrethe II to Step Down, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frede ...
@Denmark · 5 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frede ...
heart comment 0
Historic Transition: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Historic Transition: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne
From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian Queen

By Geeta Pillai

From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian Queen
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era

By Salman Khan

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate: A New Chapter for Denmark’s Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate: A New Chapter for Denmark's Monarchy
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
24 seconds
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
39 seconds
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
2 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
4 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
4 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
5 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
5 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
5 mins
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
25 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app