Aarhus University Announces Postdoc Position in REThiNk Project

The Department of Biological and Chemical Engineering at Aarhus University has announced an exciting opportunity for research enthusiasts: a two-year Postdoc position as part of the REcovery of extracellular polymers from wastewater Treatment residuals as a New circular bioeconomy (REThiNk) project. The project is scheduled to start on 1st May 2024 and is backed by the Novo Nordisk Foundation Challenge 2022.

Transforming Waste Into Wealth

The REThiNk project aims to revolutionize the way we handle wastewater. It is designed to convert activated sludge, a byproduct of wastewater treatment plants, into high-value biomaterials. This initiative not only addresses the issue of waste management but also opens up new avenues in the circular bioeconomy.

A Gathering of Expert Minds

The selected candidate will join an interdisciplinary team of specialists from Aalborg University, TU Delft, and Aarhus University. The team comprises experts in wastewater engineering, microbiology, biopolymer science, downstream processing, characterization, and resource recovery. This collaboration promises to blend knowledge and innovation, augmenting the project’s chances of success.

Eligibility and Responsibilities

Applicants should hold a PhD in fields such as chemistry, biochemistry, biological or chemical engineering. Additionally, they should have expertise in biomolecule or biopolymer characterization, formulation, or processing. The postdoc’s responsibilities will include student co-supervision, teaching, and contributing to group research activities. The place of work will be Aarhus University, with potential collaboration opportunities with related departments.

Application Process and Compensation

The application process involves shortlisting and an evaluation by an expert assessment committee. Applications will be accepted until 7th February 2024. The postdoc position offers a competitive salary based on seniority, in compliance with the Danish collective labor agreement.