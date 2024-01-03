Aalborg Airport: A Year of Success and Promise of an Exciting Future

Aalborg Airport, Denmark’s crowned jewel in aviation, celebrated a highly successful 2023, witnessing a 4.8 percent increase in passenger traffic compared to 2022. The growth can be attributed largely to a rise in international travelers, spurred by the introduction of new routes that put the city on the global aviation map. One of the landmark events was the launch of a direct non-stop transatlantic route to New York with SAS. This marked a historical first for West Denmark, despite being closed prematurely.

Exemplary Recognition and Sustainable Initiatives

Aalborg Airport, for the third consecutive year, was named Denmark’s best airport. This recognition came amidst a slight decline in domestic travelers, highlighting the airport’s relentless focus on sustainability, customer satisfaction, and route development. The airport’s commitment to a greener future was evident in its promotion of sustainable aviation fuel and the ambitious goal of establishing the first sustainable domestic route by 2025.

Other notable initiatives in 2023 included the introduction of paid parking at the airport and hosting travel operators and a travel fair to boost activity and customer engagement.

Looking Towards an Exciting 2024

With the turn of the year, Aalborg Airport looks forward to a promising 2024. The airport has announced new direct non-stop routes to Madeira and Nice, with airlines like Ryanair and SAS increasing their presence. Ryanair will put the stunning Costa Brava coast on Aalborg Airport’s route map, while SAS is allocating additional capacity to the Oslo route to meet growing demand.

Furthermore, the airport anticipates a stronger winter season program, with airlines like Norwegian, airBaltic, and Ryanair planning fresh direct flight routes. This includes 40 new pathways, including nine from Aalborg, Aarhus, Billund, and Copenhagen.

As the airport continues to enhance its offerings and maintain its commitment to sustainability, the sky is indeed the limit for Aalborg Airport in 2024 and beyond.