en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Aalborg Airport: A Year of Success and Promise of an Exciting Future

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
Aalborg Airport: A Year of Success and Promise of an Exciting Future

Aalborg Airport, Denmark’s crowned jewel in aviation, celebrated a highly successful 2023, witnessing a 4.8 percent increase in passenger traffic compared to 2022. The growth can be attributed largely to a rise in international travelers, spurred by the introduction of new routes that put the city on the global aviation map. One of the landmark events was the launch of a direct non-stop transatlantic route to New York with SAS. This marked a historical first for West Denmark, despite being closed prematurely.

Exemplary Recognition and Sustainable Initiatives

Aalborg Airport, for the third consecutive year, was named Denmark’s best airport. This recognition came amidst a slight decline in domestic travelers, highlighting the airport’s relentless focus on sustainability, customer satisfaction, and route development. The airport’s commitment to a greener future was evident in its promotion of sustainable aviation fuel and the ambitious goal of establishing the first sustainable domestic route by 2025.

Other notable initiatives in 2023 included the introduction of paid parking at the airport and hosting travel operators and a travel fair to boost activity and customer engagement.

Looking Towards an Exciting 2024

With the turn of the year, Aalborg Airport looks forward to a promising 2024. The airport has announced new direct non-stop routes to Madeira and Nice, with airlines like Ryanair and SAS increasing their presence. Ryanair will put the stunning Costa Brava coast on Aalborg Airport’s route map, while SAS is allocating additional capacity to the Oslo route to meet growing demand.

Furthermore, the airport anticipates a stronger winter season program, with airlines like Norwegian, airBaltic, and Ryanair planning fresh direct flight routes. This includes 40 new pathways, including nine from Aalborg, Aarhus, Billund, and Copenhagen.

As the airport continues to enhance its offerings and maintain its commitment to sustainability, the sky is indeed the limit for Aalborg Airport in 2024 and beyond.

0
Aviation Denmark Travel & Tourism
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan Airlines Flight Evacuation: A Testament to Aviation Safety

By Momen Zellmi

AIG's $130 Million Policy in the Spotlight Following Fatal Collision at Tokyo Airport

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Embraer's E-Jets: A Potential Solution for Efficient Airline Operations in Asia-Pacific

By BNN Correspondents

Citi Analysts Initiate Positive Catalyst Watch on United Airlines

By BNN Correspondents

Airbus A380 Continues to Serve One-Stop Routes Across Airlines: A Look ...
@Aviation · 42 mins
Airbus A380 Continues to Serve One-Stop Routes Across Airlines: A Look ...
heart comment 0
Walter Cho Anticipates Transformative 2024 for Korean Air and Aviation Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Walter Cho Anticipates Transformative 2024 for Korean Air and Aviation Industry
Analyzing Air Travel Safety: The Safest Seat and Airlines in 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Analyzing Air Travel Safety: The Safest Seat and Airlines in 2024
Seven-Year-Old’s Request for a New Airport Gets Warm Response from CAA

By Nimrah Khatoon

Seven-Year-Old's Request for a New Airport Gets Warm Response from CAA
Tragic Air Collision at Haneda Airport Puts Spotlight on Runway Incursions and Aviation Insurance Market

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Air Collision at Haneda Airport Puts Spotlight on Runway Incursions and Aviation Insurance Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Finds Earlier Blood Pressure Peak in Children with Sleep Apnea
12 seconds
Study Finds Earlier Blood Pressure Peak in Children with Sleep Apnea
Josh Allen Breaks Jaguars' Franchise Record with 16.5 Sacks
17 seconds
Josh Allen Breaks Jaguars' Franchise Record with 16.5 Sacks
Sunderland's Dan Neil: A Potential Transfer to Liverpool Amid Rising Speculation
26 seconds
Sunderland's Dan Neil: A Potential Transfer to Liverpool Amid Rising Speculation
Former NFL Players Show Signs of Ongoing Brain Injury, Study Finds
43 seconds
Former NFL Players Show Signs of Ongoing Brain Injury, Study Finds
Neil Parish Warns Conservatives of Reform UK's Rising Influence
56 seconds
Neil Parish Warns Conservatives of Reform UK's Rising Influence
Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
1 min
Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
1 min
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
2 mins
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
2 mins
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app