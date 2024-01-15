en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

A Royal Transition: Denmark Welcomes King Frederik X Post Historic Abdication

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
A Royal Transition: Denmark Welcomes King Frederik X Post Historic Abdication

In an extraordinary moment etched in the annals of Danish history, the reign of Queen Margrethe II, after a 52-year tenure, has culminated with the ascendancy of her son, King Frederik X, on the throne of Denmark. The transition of power, marked by a grand procession through the streets of Copenhagen, witnessed the attendance of over 100,000 people, creating an atmosphere of jubilation and reverence.

A Historic Abdication

Queen Margrethe, in a surprising twist during her New Year’s Eve address, announced her decision to abdicate, a move that was formalized at Christiansborg Palace. The event, steeped in tradition and devoid of foreign dignitaries, was presided over by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen who officially proclaimed Frederik as the new king. This decision, attributed to health issues and an ardent desire to witness her son’s reign, is only the second instance of abdication in Danish history, the previous one being in 1146.

The Advent of King Frederik X

Donning a gala admiral’s uniform, the newly crowned king, Frederik X, expressed his aspiration to serve as a unifying figure for Denmark. He was joined on the balcony by his wife Mary, marking her as the first commoner to become queen in Denmark, and their children. The ascension was devoid of a coronation as per Danish tradition, which stipulates the monarch’s role as largely ceremonial.

The Continuance of Queen Margrethe II

Queen Margrethe, despite stepping down from the throne, will retain her title and may occasionally represent the royal family. This unique aspect of Danish royal tradition ensures that the queen’s presence will continue to be felt in the nation’s affairs.

The transition signifies a new era for Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, under the reign of King Frederik X. The event, celebrated with overwhelming enthusiasm, is not just a testament to the popularity of the monarchy in Denmark, but also a nod to the preparedness of Frederik and his wife Mary, to take on their new roles.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
29 mins ago
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection
The tale of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark meeting at Sydney’s Slip Inn bar during the 2000 Sydney Olympics has been fondly retold by Justin Tynan, the bar’s former manager. In an interview with Sky News Australia, Tynan reminisced about the night royalty graced the bar, discovered when a bartender noticed a patron
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection
Danish-Australian Couples Celebrate Royal Succession
4 hours ago
Danish-Australian Couples Celebrate Royal Succession
First Australian-born Queen Ascends Danish Throne with King Frederik X
4 hours ago
First Australian-born Queen Ascends Danish Throne with King Frederik X
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights
2 hours ago
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights
A Historic Moment: Australia Celebrates its First Queen
2 hours ago
A Historic Moment: Australia Celebrates its First Queen
Queen Mary of Denmark's Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels
3 hours ago
Queen Mary of Denmark's Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels
Latest Headlines
World News
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
27 seconds
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
1 min
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
2 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
3 mins
Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debates and Protests in Guatemala
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
3 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Chief Makes Public Appearance Amidst Health Concerns
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
3 mins
Taiwan's New President Navigates Divided Legislature: Policy and China Relations
Mass Protests Against Media Policies of Poland's New PM Donald Tusk
4 mins
Mass Protests Against Media Policies of Poland's New PM Donald Tusk
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
5 mins
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
5 mins
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
56 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app