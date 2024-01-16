A New Era in Danish Monarchy: King Frederik X's Inaugural Address and the Iconic Balcony Kiss

Denmark celebrated a new era of monarchy as King Frederik X, accompanied by his wife, Queen Mary, addressed the nation for the first time. His inaugural address, filled with hope and aspirations for the future, was followed by a tender public display of affection on the palace balcony. The royal couple, garbed in resplendent attires, shared a balcony kiss that captivated the heart of the nation and drew the gaze of the world.

Advertisment

Transition of Thrones and the King's Ascent

King Frederik X, born on May 26, 1968, ascended to the throne on January 14, 2024, following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II. His first formal day as king was marked by a visit to the Danish parliament. Despite the absence of some lawmakers with republican views, the reception for the new king was grand. Upon being proclaimed king, massive crowds erupted in cheer as he was joined on the balcony by Mary and their four children, Christian, Isabella, and twins Vincent and Josephine.

The Iconic Balcony Kiss

Advertisment

The royal couple's public display of affection, a balcony kiss, was a spectacle that drew the applause of approximately 10,000 onlookers. This iconic moment, captured in myriad photographs, immediately gained global attention. The couple's appearance, particularly that of Queen Mary, was a sight to behold. The queen was adorned in a snow-white dress, a masterpiece created by Danish designer Soeren Le Schmidt.

Soeren Le Schmidt: The Royal Couturier

Soeren Le Schmidt, who had previously designed attires for the then-Crown Princess, was entrusted with the task of designing Queen Mary's dress for her ascension to the throne. Despite the short notice following Queen Margrethe's New Year's Eve abdication announcement, Schmidt rose to the challenge. The dress, completed in record time, was not only a statement of fashion but also embodied symbolic connotations of integrity and morality. The incorporation of ruby jewelry, a nod to the queen's regal status, added a touch of elegance to the ensemble.

King Frederik, a patron of various sports organizations and an advocate for scientific research, climate change, and sustainability, now stands at the helm of Denmark's monarchy. His leadership, backed by his extensive military studies and training, promises a reign that will echo the values of integrity, sustainability, and active lifestyle he staunchly promotes.