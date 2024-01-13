en English
Denmark

A New Era for the Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend the Throne

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
A New Era for the Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend the Throne

In an enlightening turn of events, Queen Margrethe of Denmark is poised to abdicate her throne after a reign of 52 remarkable years. This transition paves the way for Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to ascend to the throne, cementing their status as the new King and Queen of Denmark. The royal transformation is scheduled to take place through a straightforward proclamation ceremony at the heart of Danish power, Christiansborg Palace. Formalities will commence at 2 pm local time.

Historic Coronation and Celebrations

The freshly crowned monarchs will host a private function for a select group of invitees, followed by the Prime Minister’s official proclamation of King Frederik X’s accession to the throne. The jubilations will extend into the next day, with a reception scheduled at the Danish Parliament.

Princess Mary is set to make history as the first Australian-born Queen of a European monarchy on January 14, 2024. Her journey to the royal lineage began with her marriage to Crown Prince Frederik. The Danish royal family has chosen a simpler proclamation ceremony at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, eschewing a traditional formal coronation. The royal family is also expected to partake in a specific session of parliament and a celebratory church service.

Abdication and Accession

The shift in power will be officially marked by Queen Margrethe signing a declaration of her abdication. The Danish Royal household has confirmed that Prince Frederik and Princess Mary will be formally recognized as the King and Queen of Denmark from January 14, 2024. Their eldest son, Prince Christian, will step into the role of Crown Prince, while their younger children’s titles will remain unchanged.

From Tasmania to the Throne

Born in Tasmania, Mary had a thriving career in advertising before her path crossed with that of Frederik in 2000. After their engagement in 2003, Mary was granted Danish citizenship and converted to the Lutheran Church of Denmark before their wedding in 2004. As Queen Margrethe II steps down, Crown Prince Frederik will ascend the throne, with the coronation set for January 14. The couple, married since 2004, have four children.

Denmark
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

