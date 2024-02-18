Denmark Donates Entire Artillery to Ukraine: A Call for European Unity in Support

Denmark's Unprecedented Move: Handing Over Entire Artillery to Ukraine

MUNICH, Germany - In a bold and unprecedented move, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced at the Munich Security Conference that her country would transfer all of its artillery to Ukraine. This decision comes as Ukraine grapples with severe personnel and ammunition shortages on the front lines.

A Call to Action for Europe

Frederiksen criticized the waning sense of urgency among European delegates regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She emphasized that Europe has existing stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and air defense systems that could and should be shared with Ukraine.

"This is not only a question about production because we have weapons, we have ammunitions, we have air defense that we don't have to use ourselves at the moment, that we should deliver to Ukraine."

The Danish Prime Minister urged other European countries to follow Denmark's lead and contribute their available resources to support Ukraine.

Overcoming Production Challenges and Speeding Up Support

Addressing concerns about production constraints, Frederiksen pointed out that Europe managed to quickly invent and produce COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. She expressed confidence that a similar feat could be achieved with weapons production to support Ukraine.

"We have to speed up and we have to scale up."

Frederiksen acknowledged that the decision to provide military assistance should not be taken lightly, but stressed that the current situation in Ukraine necessitates swift action.

The Danish Prime Minister's announcement underscores the growing recognition among European leaders that more needs to be done to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. As the war enters its third year, the call for increased transatlantic support for Kyiv resonates louder than ever.

With Denmark setting an example by donating its entire artillery, other European countries may soon follow suit, providing much-needed relief to the Ukrainian forces on the front lines.