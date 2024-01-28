Demystifying Diabetes: Experts Answer Common Questions on World Diabetes Day

Diabetes, a chronic disease that affects around 422 million people worldwide, is characterized by the body's inability to process all glucose present in the bloodstream. Alarmingly, many individuals are unaware of their diabetic condition. Notably, lifestyle alterations can prevent many cases of diabetes. On World Diabetes Day, three specialists shed light on various aspects of diabetes, highlighting that the disease is typically diagnosed through blood sugar tests. They further noted that symptoms are more common in type 1 diabetes patients when blood sugar levels remain very high for a prolonged period. The experts also clarified that no single food item can cause diabetes; however, diets high in animal fats, simple carbohydrates, and processed meals are linked with an increased likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

Understanding the Prevalence and Incidence of Diabetes

As per the National Diabetes Statistics Report, there is an ongoing effort to provide current information on the prevalence and incidence of diabetes and prediabetes, along with the risk factors for complications. This initiative, mandated by the Catalyst to Better Diabetes Care Act of 2009 Section 10407 of Public Law 111 148, aims to shed light on the trends in diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes among adults in the United States, thereby aiding the efforts to prevent and control diabetes across the nation.

World-First Research Study on Type 1 Diabetes Risk in Adults

In a groundbreaking effort, the Type 1 Diabetes Risk in Adults (T1DRA) study is currently recruiting adults to identify those who are likely to develop type 1 diabetes in the future. Funded by the Helmsley Charitable Trust, the study aims to understand how type 1 diabetes manifests in adults and provide support, monitoring, and access to clinical trials for promising preventative treatments to those found to be at high risk. This initiative also plans to offer type 1 diabetes screening for both children and adults within the general population.

Hypoglycemia and Diabetic Retinopathy

There exists a crucial association between hypoglycemia and diabetic retinopathy (DR). This connection underscores the importance of counseling patients at risk on strategies to minimize severe hypoglycemia, as it can play a significant role in the development of DR. The article provides valuable insights into the prevalence of hypoglycemia in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, along with the acute visual symptoms and biochemical link between hypoglycemia and the worsening of DR. It further provides practical advice for eye care providers on counseling patients and mitigating the risk of hypoglycemia.