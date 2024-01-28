Zongo II Power Plant: A Beacon of Progress in Kinshasa

When darkness fell over Kinshasa, the bustling capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, it was considered a norm. That was until the construction of the Zongo II Hydroelectric Power Plant, a project carried out by Chinese companies, particularly Sinohydro, brought a transformative change to the city's power supply.

Lighting up Kinshasa

The power station, with an installed capacity of 150 megawatts, now shoulders a quarter of the electricity needs of the city. This has marked a significant shift in the lives of the city's residents, especially those in areas previously drowned in darkness after sunset.

The completion of a 220kV high voltage transmission line has been a key factor in integrating Zongo II's energy output into the national grid. This monumental task was achieved through the Kinsuka substation, further enhancing the city's power infrastructure.

Impact on the Residents

The provision of electricity has ushered in improvements in both living conditions and economic activities for the residents. Individuals like Susan, a local resident, and Manuana Misiono Roger, a store owner, have expressed joy and relief at the new developments.

The State Electricity Company of the DRC has commended the work of the Chinese engineers and technicians, hinting at more collaborations to bolster the city's power infrastructure. Kimbuma Angelico, the general manager of Zongo II, is optimistic about the role of future projects in propelling the DRC's development by ramping up electricity access. The Chinese-built power facilities are now seen as a beacon of progress and a stride towards a more electrified future for Kinshasa and the wider nation.