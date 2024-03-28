Violence in DRC's North Kivu Closes 190 Schools in Three Months, Impacting Thousands

In a significant blow to education and child welfare in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) North Kivu province, around 190 schools have been forced to shut down in the first quarter of this year. This alarming trend is part of a larger crisis that saw over 540 schools closed in the previous year due to escalating violence, according to Save The Children. The closures have disrupted the education of approximately 270,000 children, many of whom face the risk of recruitment as child soldiers or becoming victims of sexual violence.

Escalating Conflict and Its Impact on Education

The recent surge in violence in North Kivu, driven by armed groups seizing control of areas and direct attacks on educational institutions, has placed the region's children in dire straits. Notably, 24 schools have been occupied by armed factions, 10 have been attacked, and 29 have served as emergency shelters for displaced families. The situation is exacerbated by the kidnapping of teachers and students, further undermining the safety and stability necessary for educational pursuits.

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

As violence continues to ravage North Kivu, the humanitarian situation grows increasingly dire. United Nations Special Representative Bintou Keita has highlighted the worsening security conditions following the December 2023 elections, leading to more than seven million people being displaced across the country. The region has witnessed a spike in gender-based violence, with January 2024 alone seeing 10,400 reported cases. Despite these challenges, the DRC's humanitarian response plan remains critically underfunded, receiving only about 14% of the necessary $2.6 billion.

International Response and the Way Forward

The global community's response to the crisis in North Kivu is crucial. Save The Children and other humanitarian organizations are calling for immediate action to protect civilians, particularly children, and to ensure that schools are designated as safe spaces. As the conflict continues to displace thousands and disrupt the lives of many more, the need for a concerted effort to address the humanitarian disaster and restore the right to education becomes ever more urgent.