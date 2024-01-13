Unveiling the Realities: ‘Silverback’, ‘After The Flood’, and ‘Grantchester’

Undeniably, the world of television has been experiencing a renaissance of storytelling, with narratives extending beyond the ordinary to reflect our complex realities. Two such remarkable productions are the BBC iPlayer’s documentary, ‘Silverback’, and ITV1’s drama, ‘After The Flood’. Each presents a unique narrative mirroring the challenges of our time – the pressing need for wildlife conservation and the stark realities of climate change.

Imprinting the Wild on Human Consciousness

At the heart of ‘Silverback’ is the compelling narrative of wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet. He spent three months in the Kahuzi-Biega National Park, Democratic Republic of the Congo, attempting to habituate the wild silverback gorilla, Mpungwe, and his family to human presence. This effort aims to foster eco-tourism, which could generate funding for the gorillas’ care and protection. With the gorilla population critically endangered due to war, deforestation, and poaching, only 170 individuals remain across 13 families. This documentary offers an intimate look at the challenges and ethical implications of turning such majestic creatures into attractions for selfie-taking tourists.

Mirroring Real-Life Catastrophe

On the other hand, ITV1’s ‘After The Flood’ interweaves a murder investigation with the broader theme of climate change. The series, set in the fictional town of Waterside Yorkshire, follows PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, as she uncovers the body of a murdered man in the aftermath of a catastrophic flood. The drama mirrors real-life events, capturing the audience with its unconventional approach to solving crime and its portrayal of the stark realities of climate change.

A Decade of Cosy Crime

As a nod to a different genre, ITV1’s ‘Grantchester’ celebrates its tenth anniversary, continuing its ‘cosy crime’ narrative. The show features vicar Will Davenport and DI Geordie Keating solving crimes in the 1950s without the aid of modern technology. It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of storytelling that transcends time and place.