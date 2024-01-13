en English
Conflict & Defence

UN to Withdraw Peacekeeping Forces from DRC Despite Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
UN to Withdraw Peacekeeping Forces from DRC Despite Ongoing Conflict

In a striking development, the United Nations has confirmed its decision to withdraw the peacekeeping force, Monusco, from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by the end of 2024. This move comes amidst continued conflict and a record number of individuals displaced due to the ongoing skirmishes.

Initial Phase of Withdrawal

The first phase of the withdrawal is set to begin with the closure of police and military deployments in the South Kivu province. This initial step is scheduled to be completed by no later than April 2024, as per a joint statement released by Congo’s government and the UN.

Awaiting Assessment and Further Action

Following this initial move, an assessment has been requested by the UN Security Council. This assessment is to precede the closure of additional bases in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces. The detailed analysis and subsequent steps are in line with the UN’s strategy to ensure a methodical and well-planned withdrawal.

Challenges and Implications

The decision to withdraw the peacekeeping force, despite the ongoing strife and massive displacement, raises numerous questions. The effectiveness of the DRC government in managing the conflict without UN intervention, the future of the displaced individuals, and the potential for escalated conflict are just a few issues that this move leaves in its wake.

Conflict & Defence Democratic Republic of Congo
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

