UN Announces Phased Withdrawal of Peacekeeping Mission from DRC

In a historic move, the United Nations has announced the phased withdrawal of its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), known as MONUSCO. The decision follows extensive discussions and negotiations between the UN and the DRC government, with the aim to gradually transfer responsibilities to the Congolese authorities while simultaneously ensuring stability and security in the region.

MONUSCO’s Gradual Exit

MONUSCO’s phased withdrawal will start with the eastern province of South Kivu, with an estimated 2,000 security personnel scheduled to leave by the end of April. This departure marks the initiation of a three-phase exit strategy, with subsequent withdrawals from North Kivu and Ituri provinces following detailed evaluations. The goal is to complete the withdrawal by the end of 2024, a timeline that hinges on the evolving security situation in the DRC and ongoing consultations with the Congolese government.

Decades of Assistance and Conflict Resolution

The UN mission has been present in the DRC for over two decades, offering assistance in conflict resolution, combating armed groups, and addressing instability. The withdrawal marks a significant milestone in the DRC’s journey towards self-reliance and security. However, the decision has elicited mixed reactions within the country, with some citizens voicing concerns about potential security gaps that could be exploited by armed groups.

Ensuring a Smooth Transition

In response to these concerns, both the UN and DRC government have pledged to implement the withdrawal in a manner that avoids creating a vacuum that could be exploited by militant factions. The plan includes a systematic transfer of duties to the national military and police force. The Congolese Deputy Prime Minister and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in the DRC have reiterated their joint commitment to ensuring a progressive, responsible, and exemplary withdrawal of the UN mission.

As the peacekeeping mission prepares for its exit, the spotlight is now on the Congolese authorities and their ability to maintain peace and security in a region long plagued by violence and displacement. The upcoming months will indeed be a test of their preparedness and resilience.