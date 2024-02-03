U.N. Helicopter Under Fire in Congo: Two Peacekeepers Injured

Two South African peacekeepers were injured, one critically, when a United Nations helicopter came under fire from an armed group in the volatile Karuba region of North Kivu province, in the eastern Congo's Masisi territory. The U.N. has strong suspicions that the attack was orchestrated by the M23 rebel group, a recurrent source of conflict in the region since it reemerged and began seizing territory in late 2021.

Unrest in Eastern Congo

Eastern Congo, home to over 120 armed groups, has long been a hotspot for violence. These groups continue to vie for control over land and mineral resources, resulting in a prolonged state of unrest. The M23 rebel group, in particular, has been a significant contributor to the escalated conflict. Their recent resurgence and territorial expansion have further intensified the situation, leading to a spike in violence and instability.

Attack on Peacekeepers

The U.N. helicopter, despite being under attack, managed to land safely in Goma. The injured peacekeepers are currently receiving medical care, with one in a critical condition. Bintou Keita, the head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, denounced the assault, which came nearly a year after a similar incident resulted in the death of another South African peacekeeper.

Consequences and Accountability

Keita emphasised that such attacks on U.N. peacekeepers could be classified as war crimes. She assured that efforts would be made in cooperation with Congolese authorities to hold those responsible accountable. The incident draws attention to the ongoing struggle for peacekeeping forces in volatile regions, highlighting the constant danger they face in the line of duty. It also serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for peaceful solutions to conflicts and the importance of holding criminals accountable for their actions.