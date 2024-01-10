Seven Civilians Shot Dead in Eastern Congo by Alleged Congolese Soldiers, Confirms Army Spokesperson

In the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern town of Mangina, a tragic incident unfolded on Monday. Seven innocent civilians were brutally killed in a hail of gunfire, a horrifying act attributed to the very defenders of the nation: Congolese soldiers. Lieutenant Antony Mwalushayi, the army spokesperson for North Kivu province, confirmed these fatalities during his visit to the crisis-hit area.

Military Response and Incarceration

Mwalushayi acknowledged that ‘several undisciplined’ soldiers had recklessly fired into the city, resulting in civilian casualties and mass panic. This chaos was further compounded when three soldiers were killed in a violent clash with a local militia. The Lieutenant revealed that swift action had been taken: six soldiers implicated in the shooting had been arrested on direct orders from an army officer. These offenders will face the full force of justice for their reprehensible actions.

Reaction from Mangina’s Civil Society

The civilian deaths have sparked widespread outrage among the local community. Civil society leader Kakule Vunyatsi vehemently condemned the incident, attributing it to the ‘barbarity’ of the soldiers. Social media footage painted a disturbing scene, displaying soldiers and police officers in close proximity to the victims’ bodies, with some appearing to celebrate the operation.

Administrative Measures and Plea for Return

Amidst the turmoil, Colonel Charles Ehuta Omeanga, the administrator of Beni territory where Mangina is located, urged the displaced locals to return. He assured them of the army’s continual presence for their protection and safety. Omeanga also revealed that army commanders were dispatched to Mangina to facilitate the transfer of the errant soldiers to local prosecutors for a thorough judicial investigation.

This latest incident of violence echoes a previous event in August. A Republican Guard colonel was sentenced to death, and three other soldiers received ten-year prison terms for their roles in suppressing a demonstration in Goma. That brutal action resulted in at least 57 deaths, reflecting a concerning pattern of military violence against civilians in the DRC.