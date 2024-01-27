Portadown FC Fortifies Defence with Congo International Brandon Diau

In a strategic maneuver to bolster their ranks, Portadown Football Club has added a new name to their roster - Brandon Diau, a Congo Under-20 international with a globally diverse career. The towering defender, standing at 6ft 6in, has been enlisted to reinforce Portadown's defense line, enhancing the club's promotion aspirations.

Diau's Global Journey to Portadown

Brandon Diau isn't a novice on the football pitch. His career has seen him don the jersey of 18 different clubs across multitudinous countries, including Germany, Israel, Romania, Iceland, and England. His most recent stint was at Colwyn Bay in the League of Wales, where his performances caught the attention of Portadown's management.

Portadown FC, currently striving for promotion, sees in Diau a defender with a unique blend of international experience and youthful energy. The club anticipates that his inclusion will provide the necessary impetus to their campaign. On his part, Diau expressed excitement about joining Portadown, setting his sights on making a memorable debut in the forthcoming match against Dundela.

Transfer Updates from Rival Camps

As Portadown fortifies its squad, its rivals aren't resting on their laurels either. Ards have signed strikers Lee Newell and Guillaume Keke. However, these new arrivals won't be seen in action in the next match against Institute, who will be debuting their fresh signing, former Northern Ireland left-back Danny Lafferty. As the transfer window remains active, other teams in the league are making their moves. Ballyclare Comrades is adapting to a new artificial surface and will host Ballinamallard United at Inver Park. Dergview is expected to field their new signing, Callum Byers, against Bangor. Meanwhile, Newington is readying to face off against Harland and Wolff Welders.