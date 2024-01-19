Pope Appoints New Bishop for Wamba Diocese in DRC

In a significant development in the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Janvier Kataka Luvete from the pastoral care of the Diocese of Wamba in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). His successor, appointed by the Pope, is Reverend Fr. Emmanuel Ngona Ngotsi, M.Afr. A member of the Missionaries of Africa, Fr. Ngotsi is renowned for his extensive background in religious service and leadership.

Unfolding a Distinguished Past

Fr. Ngotsi was born on January 1, 1960, in Bambu-Mines, DRC. He chose to walk the path of religious service early on, undertaking philosophical studies in his hometown. His theological studies took him to France, where he studied at the prestigious Institut Catholique de Toulouse, before returning to his homeland to join the Missionaries of Africa, a society of apostolic life.

An Accomplished Journey in Religious Service

His priesthood began in 1990, following which he undertook various roles that broadened his experience and honed his skills in religious leadership. He served as a parish vicar and priest in Niger and delved into social sciences as a scholar in Paris. His leadership qualities were recognized within the Missionaries of Africa where he held significant positions in Burkina Faso and DRC.

Before his episcopal appointment, Fr. Ngotsi served as the provincial superior of the Missionaries of Africa in the Province of Central Africa. His contributions have been significant within the Archdiocese of Bukavu, DRC. As he steps into his new role as the bishop of Wamba, the Church and its followers look forward to the wisdom and guidance he is set to bring forth.