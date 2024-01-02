Eni SpA Kick-starts Congo’s First Natural Gas Liquefaction Project

In a groundbreaking move, Eni SpA has kick-started the first gas injection into the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility in the Republic of the Congo.

This monumental step marks the commencement of the country’s first natural gas liquefaction project, marking a significant milestone for the nation’s energy sector.

Fast-Paced Development

This development comes a mere 12 months after the final investment decision, underscoring the accelerated pace of the project. The Tango FLNG facility boasts an annual capacity of 1 billion cubic meters.

It forms a crucial part of the broader Congo LNG project, which aims to diversify supply and fulfil the Republic of Congo’s energy requirements. It is expected to produce its first LNG cargo by the first quarter of 2024, signaling the country’s entry into the global LNG market.

Future Expansion Plans

But Eni doesn’t stop there. A second FLNG facility, with a substantial annual capacity of 3.5 billion cubic meters, is currently under construction and is anticipated to begin production in 2025.

This expansion is indicative of the company’s commitment to bolstering the Republic of Congo’s energy infrastructure and diversifying its energy sources.

Marketing and Distribution

Eni, having a robust presence in Congo for 55 years and contributing 70% to the nation’s power generation, has taken up the responsibility to handle the marketing of the LNG produced.

The project has dual objectives: to satisfy local energy needs and to enable LNG exports. The primary target for these exports is the European market, which is expected to experience increased demand in the coming years.

Despite the significant progress made by Eni, it is currently rated a ‘Hold’ by Zack’s Investment Research. Other energy sector companies like Cenovus Energy Inc., Sunoco LP, and The Williams Companies, which are ranked as ‘Strong Buy’, have been praised for their financial stability, disciplined expense management, and attractive shareholder returns.