Eni Commences Gas Inflow into Tango FLNG, a Major Step for Congo LNG Project

Italian multinational oil and gas giant, Eni, has announced the successful commencement of gas inflow into the Tango Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility located in the waters of the Republic of Congo. The achievement comes a mere twelve months post the final investment decision, making it a remarkable feat in the face of the rapid development timeline.

From Vision to Reality: The Congo LNG Project

The Tango FLNG is an integral part of the ambitious Congo LNG project. The project’s vision is to harness innovative technologies and create synergies with existing assets. Now entering the commissioning phase, the project is one step away from seeing the FLNG become fully operational. Once functional, the Tango FLNG will significantly enhance the Congo’s LNG production and export capabilities.

The Congo LNG project is projected to create a plateau gas liquefaction capacity of 4.5 billion cubic meters per year with a firm commitment to zero routine gas flaring. The project also envisions introducing a second FLNG facility with a capacity of 3.5 billion cubic meters per year, currently under construction and slated to start production by 2025.

A Milestone for the Republic of Congo

The introduction of gas into the Tango FLNG facility is a milestone for the Republic of Congo, positioning the country firmly as an LNG-producing nation. The facility, with a liquefaction capacity of about 1 billion cubic meters per year, employs an innovative configuration called ‘split mooring’. This debut in a floating LNG terminal showcases the potential for economic growth and energy security in the region.

Eni’s Commitment to Sustainable Energy Transition

Eni’s commitment to the Republic of Congo extends beyond LNG production. The company has undertaken initiatives aimed at promoting decarbonization and sustainable energy transition in the country. This includes agreements to develop renewable energy, agricultural supply chains for biorefining, forest conservation, clean cooking systems, and carbon capture, use, and storage.

Eni’s strategic focus on leveraging innovative technologies, promoting sustainable initiatives, and nurturing strategic partnerships underscores its commitment to responsible energy development. The company is not only advancing its business objectives but also contributing significantly to the economic development and sustainable energy transition of the Republic of Congo. The Congo LNG project is a reflection of this commitment and a testament to Eni’s role as a key player in the global energy landscape.