Africa

Eastern Congo Landslides Claim 15 Lives: A Tragedy Unfolds

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:51 am EST
Eastern Congo Landslides Claim 15 Lives: A Tragedy Unfolds

In the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a tragic event has unfolded, claiming the lives of at least 15 individuals due to landslides. This disastrous occurrence was reported on Wednesday by local officials. Landslides, often triggered by heavy rainfall, are a frequent natural disaster in this region, leading to significant loss of life and property damage. Rescue operations are currently underway, and the death toll may rise as more information becomes available.

Landslides in the DRC: A Recurring Nightmare

The DRC is no stranger to the devastating impacts of landslides. Situated in South Kivu Province, the city of Bukavu and its surroundings have been the epicenter of these natural calamities. Torrential rains have led to catastrophic landslides and house collapses, with the death toll expected to increase. The provincial government is undertaking an investigation into the underlying causes, including urban overcrowding, dilapidated infrastructure, and shoddy house construction.

The Human Toll and Rescue Efforts

The human cost is staggering, with entire families being swept away. In one instance, 11 members of a single family were carried away by a river that burst its banks. Elsewhere, five people were killed when a wall collapsed on worshippers during a church service. Rescue teams have been dispatched, their mission being to locate and assist victims.

Climate Change: Amplifying the Destruction

Climate experts from the United Nations attribute the increasing intensity and frequency of rainfall in Africa to rising temperatures. Poor urban planning and weak infrastructure compound these issues, making communities vulnerable to extreme rainfall. This event highlights the urgent need for climate action and infrastructure improvement in regions prone to such disasters.

Africa Democratic Republic of Congo Disaster
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

