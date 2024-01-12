en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cuba

DPRK and Cuban Officials Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Relations and Solidarity

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
DPRK and Cuban Officials Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Relations and Solidarity

In a significant diplomatic event, the Taedonggang Club for the Diplomatic Corps recently played host to a high-profile meeting between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Cuban officials. The occasion? The commemoration of a significant Cuban anniversary, attended by Chargé d’Affaires Boris Perez and other esteemed members of the Cuban Embassy in DPRK.

Diplomatic Congratulatory Address

Deputy Education Minister and Chairman of the Korean Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, Ri Chang Sik, addressed the assembly. His message was one of warmth, as he extended his congratulations to the Cuban people for their relentless efforts in building a socialist state and maintaining their anti-imperialist independence. But his address didn’t stop at accolades.

Ri Chang Sik’s Emphasis on Commitment

Ri Chang Sik did more than congratulate. He emphasized the commitment of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the DPRK Government to deepen the friendly and cooperative relations between DPRK and Cuba. These relationships have been elevated under the leadership of Kim Jong Un and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez. This commitment was not just verbal; it was echoed in the spirit of the meeting.

Future of DPRK and Cuban Relations

Ri also made a strong affirmation that the Korean people will continue to work tirelessly towards consolidating their unity with Cuba. The aim? A mutual fight for anti-imperialist independence and socialism, two principles that have defined the political narratives of both nations for decades. As the meeting concluded, the strengthened bilateral relations and solidarity between the two nations were palpable, indicating a promising future for DPRK and Cuban diplomacy.

0
Cuba Democratic Republic of Congo Foreign Affairs
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cuba

See more
17 hours ago
Edel Rodriguez's 'Worm: A Cuban American Odyssey': A Vivid Tale of Life, Love, and Activism
Edel Rodriguez, a prominent Cuban American artist, activist, and author, has captivated audiences with his newly released graphic memoir, ‘Worm: A Cuban American Odyssey’. This compelling work serves as a chronicle of Rodriguez’s childhood in Cuba, illustrating the profound trauma associated with leaving an oppressive regime. A Vivid Portrayal of Rodriguez’s Upbringing Immersing readers into
Edel Rodriguez's 'Worm: A Cuban American Odyssey': A Vivid Tale of Life, Love, and Activism
China Bolsters Cuba's Digital TV and Infrastructure with Significant Donation
2 days ago
China Bolsters Cuba's Digital TV and Infrastructure with Significant Donation
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike
2 days ago
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike
Guantánamo Bay: A Look Inside Camp Justice
22 hours ago
Guantánamo Bay: A Look Inside Camp Justice
Cuba Honors Celia Sánchez Manduley: The Heroine of the Cuban Revolution
1 day ago
Cuba Honors Celia Sánchez Manduley: The Heroine of the Cuban Revolution
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
1 min
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
2 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
3 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
4 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
4 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
5 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
5 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
5 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
5 mins
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
8 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app