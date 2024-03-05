Cordaid Seeks Technical Advisor in DRC to Bolster Fight Against HIV, TB, and Covid

Cordaid, a leading development and humanitarian assistance organization, is on the lookout for a Technical Advisor for Health Procurement and Supply Chain Management in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This recruitment comes as part of Cordaid's commitment to managing a significant grant aimed at combating HIV, TB, and Covid across 24 provinces in the DRC. The initiative underscores a strategic effort to enhance the effectiveness and reach of health interventions in some of the most affected regions.

Expanding Reach and Efficiency

In its role as Principal Recipient for the Global Fund's One Concept Note in DRC, Cordaid is set to play a pivotal role in framing and monitoring the implementation of critical health activities. This includes ensuring that all operations align with the Global Fund guidelines, contractual budgets, and the strategic directions of the Ministry of Health. The Technical Advisor will be instrumental in guaranteeing that the supply chain management complies with best practices, thus ensuring that essential medicines and medical products reach their intended destinations timely and efficiently.

Qualifications and Contract Details

The ideal candidate for this role will possess a university degree in Pharmacy or a related field, coupled with at least 10 years of experience in supply chain and logistics systems, specifically concerning HIV and TB health commodities. Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications is a must, along with a capacity to work effectively across different cultures and functions. The role, which is based in Kinshasa, is classified as a family posting and offers a contract until December 2024, with a possibility of renewal depending on fund availability. The package includes a competitive salary, comprehensive insurance, social security, pension contributions, and holiday allowance.

Application Process and Deadline

Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit their applications by March 18, 2024. This position not only offers a chance to contribute significantly to the health outcomes of millions in DRC but also to be part of Cordaid's broader mission to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to live in dignity and without poverty. With its extensive network and experience in fragile regions, Cordaid's efforts in DRC are poised to make a substantial impact in the fight against three of the world's most daunting diseases.

As Cordaid continues to support locally led projects across Africa and Asia, the role of Technical Advisor HPSM in DRC represents a unique opportunity for seasoned professionals to apply their expertise in a setting that is both challenging and rewarding. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in streamlining processes, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and ultimately, improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations across DRC.