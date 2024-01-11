en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Democratic Republic of Congo

Congo River floods claim over 300 lives in worst disaster in decades

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Congo River floods claim over 300 lives in worst disaster in decades

The Congo River, known for its vast expanse and crucial role in the ecosystem of Central Africa, has swelled to its highest levels since 1961. This surge in water levels has led to catastrophic flooding in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the neighboring Congo Republic, marking a historic calamity that has been attributed to extraordinary rainfall within the region.

Unheeded Warnings and Unprecedented Devastation

Despite previous warnings from hydrology experts about the potential for such a disaster, the scale and impact of the flooding have been overwhelming. The rising waters have claimed over 300 lives in the past few months and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and homes. In the DRC alone, nearly 300,000 households have been impacted, with tens of thousands of homes swept away by the deluge.

Several neighborhoods in Kinshasa, a city precariously located on the riverbank, were inundated, and floodwaters have wreaked havoc across more than a dozen provinces. The neighbouring Congo Republic has not been spared, with floods claiming at least 17 lives and leaving over 60,000 households in distress.

Compounded Challenges and Inadequate Response

Already grappling with the immediate consequences of the flooding, residents now face an additional challenge: managing waste. Streets are clogged with debris, including plastic bottles, complicating recovery efforts. In a desperate adaptation to their transformed environment, some residents have resorted to using shovels as makeshift paddles to navigate the flooded streets.

The region’s vulnerability to these floods has been attributed to a lack of a disaster prevention plan and inadequate infrastructure. Critics argue that the authorities’ silence and lack of support for the flood victims have exacerbated the crisis.

There are increasing calls for the establishment of a fund to manage natural disasters and adapt to the impacts of climate change, which is believed to be contributing to the increased frequency of flash floods.

Steps Forward: Recognizing the Need for Action

The DRC’s social and humanitarian affairs minister announced a meeting to evaluate humanitarian aid, a step towards acknowledging the scale of the disaster and the urgent need for a coordinated response. Meanwhile, non-governmental organizations like Caritas-Development Mbandaka-Bikoro have launched appeals for assistance, emphasizing the necessity of emergency aid.

As the waters of the Congo River continue to rise, the people affected by this catastrophe look to their leaders and the international community for support and solutions. The flooding of the Congo River is not just a natural disaster—it is a wake-up call to the escalating impacts of climate change and the dire need for preventative measures.

0
Democratic Republic of Congo Disaster
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Democratic Republic of Congo

See more
11 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff. Close
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
1 day ago
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics Amid Global Unrest and Cultural Shifts
1 day ago
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics Amid Global Unrest and Cultural Shifts
Congo River floods claim over 300 lives in worst disaster in decades
15 hours ago
Congo River floods claim over 300 lives in worst disaster in decades
DR. Congo President Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term
20 hours ago
DR. Congo President Felix Tshisekedi Prepares for Second Presidential Term
Political and Cultural Reverberations: From the DRC to 'The Wicker Man'
1 day ago
Political and Cultural Reverberations: From the DRC to 'The Wicker Man'
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
2 mins
Arizona's Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
2 mins
Governor Newsom Reevaluates $25 Minimum Wage Law Amid State Deficit
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
3 mins
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
4 mins
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
4 mins
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
4 mins
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
7 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
7 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
7 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app