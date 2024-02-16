Democratic Recession: The Rise of Autocracies and the Decline of Electoral Democracies

In a world seemingly shrinking under the weight of connected technologies and global discourse, the shadows cast by the rise of autocracies have only grown longer and more ominous. At the heart of this narrative, the recent presidential election in Indonesia stands as a stark emblem of a global trend that has seen the scales of governance tip away from electoral democracies towards more authoritarian regimes. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, whose victory has been tinged with accusations of human rights abuses, epitomizes the complex challenges facing the global community in its quest for democracy. This event is not isolated but part of a broader democratic recession that began in the mid-2000s, marked by an upsurge in closed autocracies and a concerning decline in the number of electoral democracies.

The Unfolding Democratic Recession

According to Thomas Carothers, a seasoned democracy specialist at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the world's democratic fabric has been fraying since the mid-2000s. Data from V-Dem, an independent research institute, together with analysis from Our World in Data, paints a troubling picture: since 2018, the number of countries governed by closed autocracies has seen an annual increase. In parallel, the percentage of electoral democracies, those beacon states that ensure meaningful, free, and fair elections with active participation from multiple political parties, has been on a steady decline. This trend signals a seismic shift in global governance, moving away from the democratic ideals that have long been considered the cornerstone of free societies.

Characteristics and Causes of the Shift

The rise of autocracies and the decline in electoral democracies are not phenomena occurring in a vacuum. Various socio-political changes, economic tribulations, and the assertive stances of autocracies like China and Russia have significantly contributed to this global shift. The characteristics of authoritarian regimes—marked by a lack of free and competitive elections, constrained civil liberties, and limited political plurality—have become increasingly prevalent. Between the mid-1970s and 2000, the international political system witnessed a decline in authoritarian states, giving way to an optimistic surge towards democracy. However, the tide has turned, revealing a complex web of factors that facilitate the transition from democratic governance to authoritarian rule. The concepts of authoritarian constitutionalism and the strategic use of authoritarian constitutions play a critical role in this transition, offering a veneer of legitimacy to regimes that otherwise curtail fundamental democratic principles.

Global Implications and the Road Ahead

The global rise of autocracies and the concurrent decline in electoral democracies have profound implications for the international order. This shift challenges the post-World War II consensus on democratic governance as the optimal path to peace and prosperity. The case of Indonesia's recent presidential election, where a figure accused of human rights abuses can ascend to the nation's highest office, exemplifies the intricate challenges at the intersection of democracy and human rights. As authoritarian states gain prominence in the international political system, the role of democratic nations and international bodies in promoting and protecting democratic values becomes ever more critical. The transition from authoritarianism to democracy, while complex, is not an insurmountable challenge. It requires a concerted effort from the global community to uphold the principles of political plurality, civil liberties, and free and competitive elections.

In conclusion, the world stands at a critical juncture in its democratic journey. The rise of autocracies and the erosion of electoral democracies signal a troubling trend that requires immediate attention and action. The democratic recession that began in the mid-2000s has evolved into a significant challenge for the global order, highlighting the need for a renewed commitment to the principles of democracy. As the international community grapples with these issues, the path forward will undoubtedly be fraught with challenges. However, the enduring value of democracy and the inherent rights of individuals to participate freely and fairly in the political process remain beacons of hope in the quest for a more just and equitable world.