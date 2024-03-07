Deir Ezzor Council Relocates Graves from Al-Mashtal Park, Reviving 2013 Memories

In an effort to rehabilitate one of its oldest parks, the Deir Ezzor City Council has initiated the relocation of graves from al-Mashtal Park to designated council-affiliated cemeteries. This move, announced on the council's Facebook page on March 4, aims to restore the park for public use, stirring memories of the park's transformation into a cemetery amid the intense conflicts of 2013.

Historical Context and Recent Developments

Al-Mashtal Park, once a verdant retreat in the heart of Deir Ezzor city, became an improvised burial ground as the Syrian regime's military campaign escalated in 2011, making access to traditional cemeteries nearly impossible. The park, encompassing around 2000 square meters, is home to over 200 graves, including those of Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians. The city council's recent decision to relocate these graves marks another chapter in the area's tumultuous history, aiming to provide a semblance of normalcy and reclaim public spaces for the community.

Personal Stories and the "Garden of Memories"

For many locals, al-Mashtal Park is more than just a park or a makeshift cemetery; it is a "garden of memories," holding stories of loss, resistance, and survival. Individuals like Jassem, who lost his friend, journalist Murhaf al-Mudahi, in the park, and Marwan, a former Free Syrian Army fighter, share personal tales of visiting the graves, reflecting on the past and the unfulfilled hopes of those who rest there. These narratives underscore the emotional and historical significance of the park to the community, even as efforts to rehabilitate it progress.

The Path Forward

The Deir Ezzor City Council's initiative to transfer the remains to proper cemeteries is a step towards healing and reclaiming vital communal spaces. However, the process evokes mixed emotions among the residents, as it not only involves the physical relocation of graves but also the reawakening of memories from a turbulent period. As the city attempts to move forward, the park's transformation from a cemetery back to a public space symbolizes a broader desire for recovery and renewal, albeit with a keen awareness of the past's lingering shadows.