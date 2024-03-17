Decade of Despair: Over 589 Kurdish Porters Killed by Iranian Forces, Unveiling a Crisis Amidst Unemployment

In a harrowing account of survival against the odds, Kurdish porters, known as kulbars, have paid a steep price for their bid to eke out a living amidst crippling unemployment and poverty. Over the past decade, more than 589 kulbars have been killed in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region and Iran, with Iranian security forces being the primary perpetrators. This increase in porter numbers, often carrying goods through treacherous mountain paths between Iran and the Kurdistan Region, is attributed to dire economic conditions, including high unemployment rates, poverty, inflation, and currency devaluation.

The Plight of the Kulbars

Kulbars undertake an arduous journey, traversing rugged mountainous terrains for nearly 11 hours under extreme conditions, risking their lives daily. With the profession deemed illegal by authorities and classified as "smuggling," these individuals, some holding university degrees, are forced into this perilous line of work due to lack of employment opportunities. This week alone, about 20 porters lost their lives to direct fire from Iranian security forces, highlighting the ongoing peril these workers face.

Human Rights Violations

According to the Human Rights Organization Kurdpa, 2023 has been a particularly deadly year for kulbars, with over 341 killed or injured in incidents involving Iranian security forces. An alarming 87% of these casualties were due to direct gunfire, while others suffered from beatings and violence. The statistics also shed light on the dangerous conditions the porters face, including mine explosions and physical assaults, with the Sina Governorate and Nowsud in Kermanshah Province being the most hazardous areas.

A Cry for Help Ignored

The plight of the kulbars is not just a tale of economic hardship but a glaring human rights issue that has garnered minimal international attention. Qubad Karampour, a member of the Supreme Council of Provinces, revealed that among the victims was a porter with a master's degree in mathematics, underscoring the tragic waste of human potential. Despite the dangers, kulbars continue their treacherous treks, carrying heavy loads over the Zagros Mountains, in a desperate attempt to provide for their families.

As we reflect on the decade-long crisis faced by the Kurdish porters, it's clear that the issue transcends mere economic hardship and enters the realm of severe human rights violations. The loss of lives and the ongoing peril faced by these individuals call for urgent attention and action from both national and international bodies. The story of the kulbars is a sobering reminder of the lengths to which people will go to survive, and the dire consequences when the world turns a blind eye.