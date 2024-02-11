Amidst the labyrinthine world of military data and global forecasts, one name has emerged as a beacon of controversy: Deagel. The report, published by the eponymous military equipment and civil aviation consultancy, predicts a staggering reduction in population for various Western nations by 2025. Yet, beneath the surface of these grim predictions lies a web of connections that trace back to the heart of the US Military Industrial Complex.

Advertisment

The Enigmatic Figurehead

Dr. Edwin A. Deagle Jr., the purported figurehead behind the Deagel report, is no stranger to the intricate world of military intelligence. Boasting an impressive career in the US Department of Defense (DOD) and the Rockefeller Foundation, Dr. Deagle's influence extends far beyond the realm of military consultancy. Declassified documents hint at an intriguing relationship with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), further complicating the narrative surrounding the report's origins.

Upon closer examination, the Deagel report appears to be an amalgamation of data points sourced from the CIA, DOD, and the Rockefeller Foundation. This intertwining of intelligence raises questions about the true intentions behind the report's alarming predictions. The Rockefeller Foundation, in particular, has a storied history of involvement in population control and eugenics programs, adding another layer of complexity to the issue.

Advertisment

An Unsettling Alignment

As the world grapples with the consequences of the ongoing pandemic, the Deagel report's population predictions have taken on a newfound urgency. Current excess death data, primarily driven by the consequences of COVID-19 vaccination, bears an unsettling resemblance to the report's 2025 forecasts. This alignment has raised concerns about the role of these organizations in both the pandemic and the depopulation predictions.

The UK, for instance, is expected to see a 77.1% decrease in population, while the US faces a 68.5% reduction according to the Deagel report. These numbers, once dismissed as mere speculation, now cast a long shadow over the global community as the realities of the pandemic continue to unfold.

In this tangled web of military intelligence, corporate influence, and population control, the Deagel report serves as a haunting reminder of the power wielded by the US Military Industrial Complex. As the world moves closer to the report's 2025 predictions, the questions surrounding its origins and the potential motives of those involved grow increasingly urgent.

As the sun sets on the horizon, the silhouettes of these organizations loom large, casting an ominous shadow over the uncertain future that lies ahead. The Deagel report, once relegated to the fringes of conspiracy theories, now demands a closer look, as the global community grapples with the potential implications of its chilling predictions.