Deadly Missile Strike Hits Kryvyi Rih: 3 Dead, 38 Injured Including Children

In a harrowing incident late Tuesday, a Russian missile devastated two residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, leaving a tragic toll of three dead and at least 38 injured, among them ten children. This attack, part of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has sparked a massive rescue operation, with teams frantically searching for survivors amidst the rubble.

Advertisment

Immediate Aftermath and Rescue Efforts

The missile strike caused significant destruction to a five-storey and a nine-storey apartment building, igniting a fire that engulfed the upper floors. The local emergency services, supported by concerned residents, launched a night-time rescue mission. They worked tirelessly to evacuate those trapped in their homes, while efforts to locate survivors under the debris continued. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko acknowledged the challenging circumstances, stating that four individuals had been successfully rescued by the early hours of the response.

Community and Leadership Response

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a native of Kryvyi Rih, took to social media to assure the public of the ongoing rescue operations, emphasizing that they would persist as long as necessary. In a poignant evening address, Zelenskyy vowed retaliation against the Russian state, insisting that the Kremlin must understand the consequences of their actions. This incident has once again highlighted the city of Kryvyi Rih as a frequent target in the conflict, underlining the relentless challenges faced by its residents.