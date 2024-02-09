David Floury Appointed Acting Technical Director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe

In a significant shift of leadership, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe (TGRE) has named David Floury as the new Acting Technical Director, taking over from Pascal Vasselon who is set to embark on a fresh challenge within Toyota.

A Succession Plan Unexpectedly Moved Forward

While the transition was long in the making, the timing of Vasselon's departure has come earlier than anticipated. His next role within Toyota remains undisclosed but speculations suggest he might lead the hydrogen combustion engine program for Le Mans 2027.

Floury's appointment is part of a larger strategy to cultivate the next generation of company leadership. A seasoned chief engineer on the WEC team, Floury joined the ranks at Cologne in 2021 as deputy technical director. His journey with Toyota started even earlier when he served as technical director of French motorsport group ORECA.

Floury Steps Up to the Challenge

David Floury, known for his meticulous approach and deep understanding of motorsports, now reports directly to Rob Leupen, the Director General. Under his watch, John Litjens and Norio Aoki, heads of the WEC and WRC projects respectively, will continue their relentless pursuit of excellence.

The team stands at a crucial juncture, facing a demanding season in both the WEC and WRC championships. The competition is fierce, but with Floury at the helm, TGRE is poised to meet these challenges head-on.

A Legacy of Excellence Continues

Vasselon leaves behind an indelible legacy at TGRE, having played a pivotal role in the team's success over the years. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the team's performance.

Now, as David Floury steps into the role of Acting Technical Director, he carries forward this legacy of excellence. His extensive experience, coupled with his innate understanding of the sport, positions him well to lead TGRE into a new era of motorsport achievement.

As Toyota continues to push boundaries in the world of racing, the spotlight is firmly on Floury and his team. With the WEC and WRC seasons underway, all eyes are on how they navigate these challenges and continue to redefine the limits of what's possible on the track.

In the ever-evolving landscape of motorsports, one thing remains constant - the unwavering commitment to innovation, performance, and excellence. And with David Floury at the helm, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe is ready to charge ahead, leaving nothing but dust in its wake.