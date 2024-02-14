Dakar Rally 2024: Team Land Cruiser Auto Body Secures 11th Consecutive Victory

Dakar Rally 2024: Team Land Cruiser Auto Body Triumphs with Eleventh Straight Victory

Untouchable Dominance: TLC's Reign Continues

In a breathtaking display of skill, determination, and technological prowess, Team Land Cruiser Auto Body (TLC) has clinched an unparalleled 11th consecutive victory in the Production Car category of the 2024 Dakar Rally. The triumph was secured by Akira Miura and Mayeul Barbet in the No. 500 Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, with Ronald Basso and Jean-Michel Polato following closely in second place in the No. 501 Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport.

A grueling 15-day rally across Saudi Arabia

From January 30 to February 14, 2024, the world's toughest motorsport event took competitors on a grueling 7,891km journey through the diverse and challenging landscapes of Saudi Arabia. With 4,727km of timed specials, including the introduction of the new '48H CHRONO STAGE,' the Dakar Rally pushed both machines and their drivers to the absolute limit.

Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport's impressive improvements

The Land Cruiser 300, which made its debut last year, faced speed-related challenges in its initial outing. However, TLC engineers rose to the occasion, implementing crucial modifications to the engine air intake system, rear suspension, and tires. These improvements played a significant role in ensuring TLC's continued dominance in the Production Car category.

Toyota's commitment to carbon-neutrality and global awareness

Beyond their remarkable achievements in the Production Car category, Toyota further demonstrated their commitment to the future of motorsports by participating in the Dakar Future Program's Mission 1000. The initiative saw Toyota test its hydrogen engine-powered HySE-X1 over a 1,000 km section, showcasing their dedication to carbon-neutrality and global awareness.

Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR), extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire TLC team for their exceptional performance. As the dust settles on the 2024 Dakar Rally, the world watches in awe, eager to see what the next chapter holds for Team Land Cruiser Auto Body and the ever-evolving landscape of motorsports.