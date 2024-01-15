en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Czechia

Winter Wonders: Czech Castles and Chateaus Open for Exploration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Winter Wonders: Czech Castles and Chateaus Open for Exploration

In the heart of Europe, the Czech Republic boasts a medley of intriguing castles and chateaus that defy the winter hibernation typical of such historical sites. While many of these architectural marvels shutter their grand gates during the chilly season, a few remain open, inviting visitors to traverse their storied corridors and explore the Czech Republic’s rich historical legacy.

Karlstejn Castle: The Jewel Keeper

Edging the Berounka River lies Karlstejn Castle, a gothic fortress erected by Emperor Charles IV. More than just a royal residence, the castle served as the treasury for the Czech crown jewels. Today, it stands open for winter tours, offering a peek into its private and representative rooms and whispering tales of the country’s royal past.

Mnikov pod Brdy Chateau: A Glimpse into Aristocratic Life

Further afield, the classicist Mnikov pod Brdy Chateau unfolds the lifestyle of bygone aristocrats. Its representative halls and private chambers, accessible to winter visitors, paint a vivid picture of the opulence that once graced these spaces.

Chateaus of Bohemian Paradise

In the heart of Bohemian Paradise, the baroque Dtenice Chateau blends history with magic, offering fairy-tale tours for children and an opportunity to experience a medieval tavern and brewery. Loucen Chateau, distinguished by its large landscaped park and labyrinthine maze area, shares the lore of the Thurn-Taxis family, instrumental in postal and transport services. Meanwhile, the imposing Zbiroh Chateau guides visitors through the history of the Knights Templars and the work of renowned artist Alfons Mucha.

Other Winter-Open Chateaus

The gothic Loket Castle, cradled by the Ohre River, showcases collections of porcelain and antique firearms and is known for a meteorite that touched down in its vicinity in 1422. Hlubok nad Vltavou Chateau, renowned for its romantic architecture, offers an intimate look into the Schwarzenberg family’s private quarters. Sychrov Chateau, once the residence of the French Rohan family, is a treasure trove of original furnishings and rich wood-carvings. Lednice Chateau, part of the UNESCO-listed Lednice-Valtice Landscape Area, whispers stories of its time as the Lichtenstein family’s summer house. Lastly, Slatinany Chateau provides a comprehensive experience with a chateau, stud farm, English park, nature reserve, and one of the world’s largest equestrian collections.

As the Czech Republic weathers the winter, its historical sites continue to echo the narratives of its past, offering visitors an unparalleled journey through time. And while the cold may be biting, the warmth of these tales is undying, inviting explorers to partake in the country’s rich historical legacy, one chateau at a time.

Readers are also encouraged to support Prague Morning, the independent news outlet that diligently gathered and presented this information.

0
Czechia History Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Czechia

See more
2 hours ago
Czech President Petr Pavel's Diplomatic Visit to Israel
With a significant diplomatic mission under his belt, Czech President Petr Pavel embarked on a journey to Israel on Monday. This high-profile trip, held under a veil of secrecy due to security concerns, includes a series of meetings with notable figures in the Israeli leadership, including President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The
Czech President Petr Pavel's Diplomatic Visit to Israel
Czech Cities Olomouc and Plzen Emerge as Top European Destinations for Remote Workers
23 hours ago
Czech Cities Olomouc and Plzen Emerge as Top European Destinations for Remote Workers
Czech Republic Embraces 'Czechia': A Reflection of History and Geopolitics
1 day ago
Czech Republic Embraces 'Czechia': A Reflection of History and Geopolitics
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
8 hours ago
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Composer Josef Suk's Birth: A Life Echoed in Music
10 hours ago
Commemorating the 150th Anniversary of Composer Josef Suk's Birth: A Life Echoed in Music
Czech-Produced Ukrainian Tank Hit Amid Donetsk Conflict
14 hours ago
Czech-Produced Ukrainian Tank Hit Amid Donetsk Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
7 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
10 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
16 seconds
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
19 seconds
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
26 seconds
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
30 seconds
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
38 seconds
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
45 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
49 seconds
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
27 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app