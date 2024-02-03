Vaclav Sulista: A Tale of Change from Corporate Leader to Entrepreneur

His roots are deeply embedded in the Czech soil, but Václav Šulista has made a mark for himself in Basel, Switzerland, where he currently serves as the Czech Honorary Consul, while managing his own consulting business. Born and raised in České Budějovice, South Bohemia, Šulista's story is an intriguing tale of change, courage, and determination.

A Journey from Corporate Leader to Entrepreneur

Šulista's educational pursuits in analytical chemistry led him to the beautiful city of Prague, where he encountered a Swiss damsel who would later become his wife. Their love story unfolded amidst the Communist regime in Czechoslovakia, a period of political unrest and social upheaval. As if scripted from a movie, their union coincided with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the revolutionary wave that swept across Eastern Europe in 1989. Šulista, who was an active participant in the demonstrations in Prague, often jests that his love story could make a compelling movie.

The couple eventually moved to Switzerland, a decision that initially filled Šulista with trepidation about his career prospects. However, his fears were unfounded. He successfully transitioned into the pharmaceutical industry, securing a position at Novartis, where he led a team responsible for significant sales.

A Leap into the Unknown: A New Entrepreneurial Venture

Despite his corporate success, Šulista felt a void. At the age of 55, he took a brave step into the unknown, venturing into entrepreneurship. He established a consulting firm that assists individuals with job placement and career advancement, leveraging personal branding and networking. It was a significant shift, but Šulista embraced the challenge with gusto.

Contributing to Homeland from Abroad

In his role as Honorary Consul, Šulista takes immense pride in contributing to his homeland from abroad. He encourages Czechs to be proud of their country and its achievements. In a recent Czechast podcast, a regular RPI podcast focused on Czech and Moravian culture, history, and economy, he expressed a desire for Czechs to emulate American pride in their nation and its achievements.