en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Czechia

Unpacking ‘Czechia’: The Controversy over a Country’s Name and a Tragic Shooting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Unpacking ‘Czechia’: The Controversy over a Country’s Name and a Tragic Shooting

In 2016, the Czech government made an official move to adopt ‘Czechia’ as the short, one-word name for the country. A decision recognized by international bodies such as the United Nations and the European Union. However, the adoption of this name has been met with mixed reactions from both Czech citizens and global observers.

Exploring the name ‘Czechia’ through Czechast

Radio Prague International’s podcast, Czechast, has featured an episode dedicated to exploring the complexities tied to this naming decision. Host Vít Pohanka initially planned to give a brief overview of the process, but he soon realized that the historical context was indispensable to comprehend the efforts put into finding an apt one-word name for the nation.

The episode delves into the origins of the name ‘Bohemia’, the distinction in the Czech language between ‘Češi’ and ‘Czechs’, and the dissatisfaction with ‘Czechia’ among residents of Moravia and Silesia.

Unbiased viewpoint on ‘Czechia’

Pohanka interviews Jiří Preis, a geographer and Vice President of the Czech Geographical Society. Preis offers an unbiased, non-political viewpoint on the introduction of ‘Czechia’. The podcast episode also presents the perspective of Leona Merclová, an ecologist from Brno who currently resides in Britain, and is not in favor of the new name.

The episode underscores a key point: any country’s name should be embraced by its people, reflecting the proverb ‘vox populi, vox dei’ – the voice of the people is the voice of God. The detailed exploration of the name ‘Czechia’ has resulted in the longest Czechast episode to date.

Mass Shooting in Central Prague

On a darker note, a mass shooting at a university in central Prague left 14 people dead and 25 others wounded. The shooter, a 24-year-old student, ended his life as police closed in. In response, authorities have ramped up security around public buildings and schools as a precautionary measure.

The gunman had no criminal record or links to extremist ideology or groups. However, he had previously been treated for psychological problems and legally owned 12 weapons. Following this tragic incident, the Czech Republic has declared a national day of mourning.

The shooting has drawn solidarity messages from European capitals and international leaders. Police suspect the shooter had killed his father earlier in the day and was planning to end his life. As a result, the incident has led to increased security measures at schools and soft targets across the country.

0
Czechia Europe History
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Czechia

See more
7 hours ago
Czechia's Labor Market: A Shift Towards Higher Wages in 2024
In a shift of labor market trends from 2023, Czechia is bracing itself for a hike in wages across various sectors in 2024. According to a report by Grafton Recruitment, companies in the region are set to increase salaries in an attempt to attract a skilled workforce, addressing the acute shortage that plagued the market
Czechia's Labor Market: A Shift Towards Higher Wages in 2024
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
11 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
11 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Four-year-old Defies Boundaries: Youngest at Everest Base Camp
7 hours ago
Four-year-old Defies Boundaries: Youngest at Everest Base Camp
Private Foundations: Facilitating Access to World-Class Education for Czech Students
9 hours ago
Private Foundations: Facilitating Access to World-Class Education for Czech Students
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
10 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Latest Headlines
World News
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
32 seconds
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
57 seconds
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
2 mins
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
2 mins
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
3 mins
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
4 mins
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
4 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': A Nationwide Campaign for Justice
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra': A Nationwide Campaign for Justice
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
4 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app