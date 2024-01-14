Unpacking ‘Czechia’: The Controversy over a Country’s Name and a Tragic Shooting

In 2016, the Czech government made an official move to adopt ‘Czechia’ as the short, one-word name for the country. A decision recognized by international bodies such as the United Nations and the European Union. However, the adoption of this name has been met with mixed reactions from both Czech citizens and global observers.

Exploring the name ‘Czechia’ through Czechast

Radio Prague International’s podcast, Czechast, has featured an episode dedicated to exploring the complexities tied to this naming decision. Host Vít Pohanka initially planned to give a brief overview of the process, but he soon realized that the historical context was indispensable to comprehend the efforts put into finding an apt one-word name for the nation.

The episode delves into the origins of the name ‘Bohemia’, the distinction in the Czech language between ‘Češi’ and ‘Czechs’, and the dissatisfaction with ‘Czechia’ among residents of Moravia and Silesia.

Unbiased viewpoint on ‘Czechia’

Pohanka interviews Jiří Preis, a geographer and Vice President of the Czech Geographical Society. Preis offers an unbiased, non-political viewpoint on the introduction of ‘Czechia’. The podcast episode also presents the perspective of Leona Merclová, an ecologist from Brno who currently resides in Britain, and is not in favor of the new name.

The episode underscores a key point: any country’s name should be embraced by its people, reflecting the proverb ‘vox populi, vox dei’ – the voice of the people is the voice of God. The detailed exploration of the name ‘Czechia’ has resulted in the longest Czechast episode to date.

Mass Shooting in Central Prague

On a darker note, a mass shooting at a university in central Prague left 14 people dead and 25 others wounded. The shooter, a 24-year-old student, ended his life as police closed in. In response, authorities have ramped up security around public buildings and schools as a precautionary measure.

The gunman had no criminal record or links to extremist ideology or groups. However, he had previously been treated for psychological problems and legally owned 12 weapons. Following this tragic incident, the Czech Republic has declared a national day of mourning.

The shooting has drawn solidarity messages from European capitals and international leaders. Police suspect the shooter had killed his father earlier in the day and was planning to end his life. As a result, the incident has led to increased security measures at schools and soft targets across the country.