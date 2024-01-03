en English
ThreatMark Elevates Q2 Digital Banking Platform Security with Behavioral Biometrics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
In an innovative partnership, Czech-based behavioral biometrics provider, ThreatMark, has integrated with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform to bolster its fraud prevention and security capabilities. This collaboration is part of Q2’s Partner Accelerator Program, with the primary aim of fortifying the security infrastructure of financial institutions using Q2’s platform.

Revolutionizing Fraud Prevention with Behavioral Biometrics

ThreatMark’s technology bases its operation on an AI-powered behavioral profiling engine, meticulously scrutinizing user sessions, device types, and transactional details. The endgame is to construct and update trusted user profiles continually, enabling banks to identify and thwart fraudulent activities with unprecedented speed.

This platform adopts a three-layered approach in its war against fraud. Starting with the first layer, which concentrates on staunching phishing, malware, bots, and hacking attempts. The second layer verifies the user identity by analyzing device interaction, temporal patterns, and behavioral biometrics. Lastly, the third layer assesses transaction risk to identify anomalies and forestall fraudulent payments.

Securing Future with Predictive Insights

With ThreatMark’s integration, Q2 customers can now leverage predictive insights and more effective fraud prevention strategies. This move aligns with ThreatMark CEO Michal Tresner’s commitment to maintaining a proactive stance against fraud through strategic partnerships with financial institutions and fintech companies.

In a bid to further its technological advancement, ThreatMark recently secured a $5 million funding commitment from Orbit Capital. This infusion brings the total fund raised in the previous fiscal year to $13 million, promising to propel the development of new behavioral biometrics and fraud prevention technologies.

Reflecting on a Dynamic Year in Biometrics

The year 2023 ushered in significant advancements in the biometrics and digital identity landscape. These included the growing adoption across various sectors, ongoing technological developments, and the emergence of regulatory measures. Biometric technology transcended traditional methods with breakthroughs in DNA capture, brain biometrics, and biometric identification within virtual reality environments. The remarkable accuracy of heartbeat-based biometric verification also emerged as a noteworthy development.

As we venture into 2024, ThreatMark’s integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform is a testament to the evolving landscape of biometrics and its pivotal role in reshaping the future of digital security and fraud prevention.

Business Czechia Security
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

