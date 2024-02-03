Smartwings Launches Exclusive Charter Route from Prague to Abu Dhabi

The Václav Havel Airport in Prague witnessed a historic moment on February 1, 2024, as the inaugural flight of a fresh charter route to Abu Dhabi took to the skies. Smartwings, the operator of this service, utilized a Boeing 737 MAX, marking a significant expansion in Prague's connectivity to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Exclusively Serving Der Touristik Group

This exclusive charter service is designed to cater to the Der Touristik group, which includes prominent travel agencies Fischer and Exim Tours. These flights are slated to occur on a weekly basis and will continue their operations until the early days of May. The catch, however, is that only those passengers who have secured travel packages from Fischer or Exim Tours can avail of this service.

Riding the Wave of Popularity

The introduction of this new route is a direct response to the rising popularity of the UAE among Czech travelers. The previous year saw more than 100,000 passengers taking advantage of the connection, illustrating the demand for more direct flights to the region. Abu Dhabi, in particular, has become a favored destination, renowned for its safety and an array of tourist attractions, such as the magnificent Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and a host of entertainment parks.

Enhancing Prague's Airport Offerings

Prague already boasts direct scheduled flights to the UAE via carriers like Emirates, Smartwings, and flydubai, all destined for Dubai. Additionally, FISCHER Tours provide charter flights to Ras al-Khaimah. The introduction of the Abu Dhabi route, which involves an approximate flight duration of 7 hours, signifies a meaningful enhancement to Prague's airport offerings.

The launch of this new charter route not only promises to enhance connectivity but also provides Czech travelers with more options to explore the rich cultural tapestry and modern attractions of the UAE.