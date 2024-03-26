Slovenia Joins Czech-Led Initiative to Supply Ukraine with Artillery Shells Amid Ammunition Shortage

In a significant move to support Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict, Slovenia has committed to a Czech-led initiative aimed at supplying critical artillery shells to the war-torn country. Announced by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, the initiative, which also includes contributions from over a dozen countries, aims to deliver up to 1.5 million rounds to Ukraine, addressing its severe ammunition shortages. This collaboration underscores a growing European effort to bolster Ukraine's defense against aggression.

European Solidarity in Action

The initiative, rooted in a collective European response to Ukraine's urgent needs, was conceived in February when Czech President Petr Pavel identified potential stocks of 155 mm and 122 mm shells that could be procured for Ukraine. Fast forward to March, and the initiative has not only secured the purchase of 300,000 shells but also received commitments for an additional 200,000. Slovenia's pledge of one million euros highlights the expanding circle of support, joining the ranks of the Netherlands, Iceland, France, and Lithuania among others in this crucial endeavor.

Addressing Ukraine's Ammunition Crisis

Ukraine's ammunition shortage has become increasingly dire, with the loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka in February marking a significant setback. The European Union's efforts, delivering 500,000 shells by March—only half of the pledged amount—further underscore the urgency of addressing this crisis. The initiative's potential to deliver 1.5 million rounds could significantly bolster Ukraine's capabilities, with the first batches expected to arrive as early as June, according to Czech national security adviser Tomas Pojar.