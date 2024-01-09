en English
Automotive

Skoda Enyaq L&K: Luxury Reinvented in The Electric Vehicle Segment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Skoda Enyaq L&K: Luxury Reinvented in The Electric Vehicle Segment

Unveiling an innovative blend of luxury and sustainability, Skoda introduces the Enyaq L&K, a premium edition of its larger models. The Enyaq L&K pays homage to Skoda’s roots, bearing the original name Laurin and Klement from its Czech founders. This high-end vehicle is accentuated with numerous bespoke modifications, setting it apart from the standard models and establishing a new benchmark in the luxury electric vehicle segment.

The Exquisite Exterior

Externally, the Enyaq L&K distinguishes itself with exclusive Platinum Grey accents adorning the bumpers, rear diffuser, and wing mirrors. These accents are further enhanced by a chrome finish on the window surrounds, roof rails, and the illuminated ‘Crystal Face’ grille, boasting an array of 131 LEDs. The vehicle’s default wheels are a stunning 20 inches, with an option to upgrade to 21 inches for those desiring an even grander appearance. Complementing its refined aesthetics, the vehicle includes tinted windows at the rear, augmenting its premium feel and appearance.

Advanced Lighting System

Ensuring a smooth and safe drive, the Enyaq L&K is fitted with matrix LED headlights to prevent dazzling oncoming traffic. These are paired with full LED tail-lights, promising enhanced visibility and safety. The ‘L&K’ badging on the front wings further underscores the vehicle’s premium lineage.

Under the Hood

More than just aesthetics, the Enyaq L&K packs a powerful punch with its 77kWh battery, allowing for an impressive range of up to 342 miles. Inside, the car is a sanctuary of comfort and technology. It features luxurious touches such as heated and ventilated seats, a head-up display, and a Canton sound system, promising a sublime driving and riding experience.

For those ready to experience this blend of luxury and eco-friendly performance, the Enyaq L&K is available for order starting from £51,340 for the SUV model and £53,240 for the coupe model. With its unique blend of style, comfort, and performance, the Skoda Enyaq L&K is set to redefine the standards of the premium electric vehicle segment.

Automotive Czechia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

