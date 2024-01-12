Salvation Army Rises to the Challenge Amid Czechia’s Severe Cold Snap

In the heart of Europe, the Czech Republic, fondly known as Czechia, is grappling with an extreme cold snap. The icy winds have brought the mercury down to a bone-chilling -20 degrees Celsius in the northern regions, while Prague, the capital city, is bracing for temperatures as low as -11 degrees Celsius. In such harsh weather conditions, the demands on the Salvation Army’s services have seen a significant surge.

Salvation Army’s Unwavering Support

Jitka Klánová, holding the helm as the director of social services at the Salvation Army, has shed light on the organization’s relentless efforts in responding to the increased needs during these winter months. The Salvation Army, along with a host of other organizations, is an active participant in the winter humanitarian measures program, an initiative backed by the municipality of Prague. The program, operational from December to March, has been a beacon of hope for many.

Program’s Comprehensive Approach

The program includes five winter night shelters that offer free accommodation to both men and women, with no condition on sobriety. In addition, 24/7 Houses have been set up, specifically catering to individuals in a poor medical state or those in recovery from illness. Despite a sharp increase in demand, the current resources have proven to be sufficient, thanks to the city’s dispatchers who meticulously coordinate spaces in shelters each night.

Salvation Army’s Night Voucher Campaign

Aiding the Salvation Army in its noble mission, is the Night Voucher campaign. Funded by generous donors, this campaign allows the organization to provide free shelter services throughout the harsh winter. The Salvation Army’s unyielding commitment to service is evident in their setup of a tent city on Letna Plain in Prague. In collaboration with the charitable organization HOPE, and under the watchful eyes of the police, they offer relief from the biting cold to the city’s unhoused individuals.

The tent city, which operates throughout the night, provides basic provisions and a warm refuge. Inspired by a similar effort in Bratislava, the tent city is expected to remain operational for the duration of the cold snap. This initiative has been a ray of hope in the face of the severe cold snap in Czechia, that has already claimed ten lives, half of which were in Prague itself.