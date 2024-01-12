en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Czechia

Salvation Army Rises to the Challenge Amid Czechia’s Severe Cold Snap

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
Salvation Army Rises to the Challenge Amid Czechia’s Severe Cold Snap

In the heart of Europe, the Czech Republic, fondly known as Czechia, is grappling with an extreme cold snap. The icy winds have brought the mercury down to a bone-chilling -20 degrees Celsius in the northern regions, while Prague, the capital city, is bracing for temperatures as low as -11 degrees Celsius. In such harsh weather conditions, the demands on the Salvation Army’s services have seen a significant surge.

Salvation Army’s Unwavering Support

Jitka Klánová, holding the helm as the director of social services at the Salvation Army, has shed light on the organization’s relentless efforts in responding to the increased needs during these winter months. The Salvation Army, along with a host of other organizations, is an active participant in the winter humanitarian measures program, an initiative backed by the municipality of Prague. The program, operational from December to March, has been a beacon of hope for many.

Program’s Comprehensive Approach

The program includes five winter night shelters that offer free accommodation to both men and women, with no condition on sobriety. In addition, 24/7 Houses have been set up, specifically catering to individuals in a poor medical state or those in recovery from illness. Despite a sharp increase in demand, the current resources have proven to be sufficient, thanks to the city’s dispatchers who meticulously coordinate spaces in shelters each night.

Salvation Army’s Night Voucher Campaign

Aiding the Salvation Army in its noble mission, is the Night Voucher campaign. Funded by generous donors, this campaign allows the organization to provide free shelter services throughout the harsh winter. The Salvation Army’s unyielding commitment to service is evident in their setup of a tent city on Letna Plain in Prague. In collaboration with the charitable organization HOPE, and under the watchful eyes of the police, they offer relief from the biting cold to the city’s unhoused individuals.

The tent city, which operates throughout the night, provides basic provisions and a warm refuge. Inspired by a similar effort in Bratislava, the tent city is expected to remain operational for the duration of the cold snap. This initiative has been a ray of hope in the face of the severe cold snap in Czechia, that has already claimed ten lives, half of which were in Prague itself.

0
Czechia Social Issues Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Czechia

See more
2 hours ago
Prague's Libeň Bridge Closes for Emergency Repairs Amidst Frost Damage
On an icy winter’s day in Prague, a crucial artery of the city’s transport network, the Libeň Bridge, has been abruptly shut down for emergency repairs. Frost, the silent and unyielding artist of winter, has inflicted damage on this essential infrastructure, prompting immediate action from the Technical Administration of Communications. The closure, comprehensive and indefinite,
Prague's Libeň Bridge Closes for Emergency Repairs Amidst Frost Damage
Czech Foundations: Paving the Way for Global Education
23 hours ago
Czech Foundations: Paving the Way for Global Education
Prague 2024: Public Holidays and Nightlife Make it a Top Weekend Getaway in Europe
23 hours ago
Prague 2024: Public Holidays and Nightlife Make it a Top Weekend Getaway in Europe
Formani: The Living Archive of Pardubice's Folk Traditions
5 hours ago
Formani: The Living Archive of Pardubice's Folk Traditions
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
14 hours ago
Czech Teenager Detained at Ukrainian Border in Bid to Join Military
Prague's Smichov Train Station: On Track for a 21st Century Transformation
19 hours ago
Prague's Smichov Train Station: On Track for a 21st Century Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
45 seconds
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
1 min
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
1 min
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
2 mins
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
2 mins
Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?
American Red Cross and NFL Unite to Tackle Blood Donation Crisis
5 mins
American Red Cross and NFL Unite to Tackle Blood Donation Crisis
Djibouti Declines U.S. Proposal for Missile Launchers Targeting Houthi Militia: Implications for Regional Conflict
7 mins
Djibouti Declines U.S. Proposal for Missile Launchers Targeting Houthi Militia: Implications for Regional Conflict
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
9 mins
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag
10 mins
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
56 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app